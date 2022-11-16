Best Smart Watches Under 10000: Access Notifications And Track Health On Your Wrist

Best Smart Watches Under 10000: The smart watch is equipped with many features that make our life easier. The most important feature of the best smart watches is answering calls. Now you can easily receive or make calls from your wrist without taking out your phone from your bag or pocket. When you are too occupied with your work and do not have time to take out your phone, you can easily access all your important messages and notifications from this smart watch. Not only calls but you can also manage and play music with a single touch of your wrist.





Smartwatches can be your travel and fitness buddy too. Yes, you can count your calories, monitor your heart rate and blood pressure, track your steps, etc. Locating your phone is also possible with the help of these smart watches. If you are thinking that these watches are costly then you are wrong. There are affordable options too and you can get the best smart watches under 10000.





Best Smart Watches Under 10000





For all the budget buyers looking for a smart watch w have shortlisted some of the popular picks. Check out our recommendations:





The stylish smart watch from Noise comes with a display size of 1.69 to give a wide and clear view while accessing notifications or typing messages. There are many colors available in this smart watch and you can choose as per your preference. It also comes with the feature of inbuilt Alexa to set reminders and alarms. This smart watch is waterproof. Noise Smart Watch Price: Rs 5999.





Another great option for smartwatch under 10000 is from Amazfit. It is designed lightweight to offer you maximum comfort even while running or doing a workout. While you are sleeping this smart watch will monitor your sleep quality and heart rate. Equipped with GPS it delivers more precise location tracking for you while driving or doing any outdoor activities. Aamzfit Smart Watch Price: Rs 5999.





If you are looking for an affordable smartwatch then this one from Fire Boltt can be a great pick. It provides a great battery life and comes in a stylish look and design. With the feature of Bluetooth calling you can answer calls easily and clearly. This watch also has a built-in speaker and microphone and dial pad. Track your calories and steps while you are running or walking. Fire Boltt Smart Watch Price: Rs 1999.





Get this versatile and fashionable boAT smart watch that comes with a screen size of 1.69 inches HD full touch display. The slim and lightweight design is ideal for navigating things and accessing notifications. Choose from multiple sports modes which include walking, running, cycling, etc. Equipped with IP68 dust, sweat, and splash resistance you can wear it with ease with working out. boAt Smart Watch Price: Rs 1499.





TAGG Smartwatch is the best pick for any sportsman as it comes with 60+ sports modes. This waterproof smartwatch offers a screen size of 1.69 Inches to offer a bright and wider view. Designed with Polycarbonate the body can withstand daily rough usage with ease. Get water-drinking reminders to ensure that you stay hydrated throughout the day. TAGG Smartwatch Price: Rs 1,199.





