Best Smart Watches For Women: If you are looking for the best smart watches for women then you can get a wide range of options available in different styles and brands. They are a perfect balance of both style and function. The first thing that you should look for while selecting the best smartwatches is compatibility with your phone. Whether you are going to an official or casual party smartwatch for women adds more style to your look.





Talking about the features of smartwatches, you can get even more than a smartphone. If your watch is connected to your phone then you can pick up calls, make calls, and check notifications rights from the best smart watches for women. You do not have to take out your phone as everything can be done on this watch. With the added benefit of monitoring your fitness and health this smartwatch for women features both contemporary and modern styles. You can carry them easily every day.





Best Smart watches For Women





Though you may find various smartwatch for women getting the right one can be a little tough choice. Here’s our breakdown of the stylish smartwatches for women.













Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch





Fossil is the best smart watches for women which comes with a stylish design and is powered by OS. This smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iPhone. The screen size is 1.2 Inches giving





you clear readability while reading text or emails. The wearable offers faster charging speeds. Keep a track of your heart and fitness with the help of this smartwatch for women. Fossil Smartwatch Price: Rs 11,995.





Apple Watch SE





When talking about the best smart watches for women and men the first brand that comes to mind is Apple. This watch offers great function and design. There is also a specification of Emergency SOS





that lets you call for help when you need it. The Apple Watch SE is a full-featured health tracker and communications tool and comes in a swim-proof design. Whether you want a smart watch for working out, taking calls, or monitoring your heart health Apple has all things to offer. Apple Smartwatch Price: Rs 26,900.









Check out this smartwatch for women that offers plenty of features. The Fire- Boltt Smartwatch is appreciated for its strong battery and wide screen size. There are 100 sports modes and an IP67 rating available on the best smart watches for women. With a built-in Voice assistant, you can simply

speak to the watch and get things done on your command. There are many colors available in this wearable device. Fire- Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1,799.







boAt Wave Call Smart Watch





Explore the best smart watches for women from boAT. The screen comes in a full HD display of 1.69 inches. The slim and lightweight design of the watch can be worn daily. You can get more than 150





cloud faces and also monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels on the go. A great fitness partner this smartwatch for women has 550 nits of brightness. boAt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1,799.





Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch





If you are searching for a mid-range best smart watches for women then you can consider this Amazfit smartwatch. It is designed with an AMOLED display of 1.65 inches. By wearing this watch





you can get warnings for abnormally high or low heart rates in order to avoid any mishappening. Keep a track of your calorie intake and steps with the help of this smartwatch for women. Amazfit Smartwatch Price: Rs 7,999.





Best Smart Watches For Women: FAQ





1. Which brand offers the best smartwatch for women?

Apple and Fossil offer the best smartwatch for women.





2. What are the benefits of smartwatches?





Health Tracking

Calling Features

Stylish Design

Strong Battery

Steps Count





3. Which are the best smart watches for women?





Apple Watch Series 8

Fossil Gen 5E

Amazfit GTS2

OnePlus Nord





4. How can I choose a smart watch?





Battery life

Compatibility

Price

Flexibility

Design





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.