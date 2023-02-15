OPEN IN APP

    5 Best Smart Watches For Women In 2023

    Accessorizing your outfit with the best smart watches for women can be great fun. Wait!! If you are thinking that the role of these watches is only limited to style and display time then you are wrong. Smartwatch for women has all the health tracking and calling features to make your life easy and breezy.

    By Sneha Singh
    Updated: Wed, 15 Feb 2023 12:06 PM (IST)
    Best Smart Watches For Women: If you are looking for the best smart watches for women then you can get a wide range of options available in different styles and brands. They are a perfect balance of both style and function. The first thing that you should look for while selecting the best smartwatches is compatibility with your phone. Whether you are going to an official or casual party smartwatch for women adds more style to your look.


    Talking about the features of smartwatches, you can get even more than a smartphone. If your watch is connected to your phone then you can pick up calls, make calls, and check notifications rights from the best smart watches for women. You do not have to take out your phone as everything can be done on this watch. With the added benefit of monitoring your fitness and health this smartwatch for women features both contemporary and modern styles. You can carry them easily every day.


    Best Smart watches For Women


    Though you may find various smartwatch for women getting the right one can be a little tough choice. Here’s our breakdown of the stylish smartwatches for women.


    Best Smart Watches For Women Price
     Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch  Rs 11,995
     Apple Watch SE  Rs 26,900
     Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Smartwatch  Rs 1,799
     boAt Wave Call Smart Watch  Rs 1,799
     Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch  Rs 7,999



    Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch


    Fossil is the best smart watches for women which comes with a stylish design and is powered by OS. This smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iPhone. The screen size is 1.2 Inches giving


    best smart watches for women

    Check Here

    you clear readability while reading text or emails. The wearable offers faster charging speeds. Keep a track of your heart and fitness with the help of this smartwatch for women. Fossil Smartwatch Price: Rs 11,995.


    Apple Watch SE


    When talking about the best smart watches for women and men the first brand that comes to mind is Apple. This watch offers great function and design. There is also a specification of Emergency SOS


    best smart watches for women

    Check Here

    that lets you call for help when you need it. The Apple Watch SE is a full-featured health tracker and communications tool and comes in a swim-proof design. Whether you want a smart watch for working out, taking calls, or monitoring your heart health Apple has all things to offer. Apple Smartwatch Price: Rs 26,900.


    Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Smartwatch


    Check out this smartwatch for women that offers plenty of features. The Fire- Boltt Smartwatch is appreciated for its strong battery and wide screen size. There are 100 sports modes and an IP67 rating available on the best smart watches for women. With a built-in Voice assistant, you can simply

    best smart watches for women

    Check Here

    speak to the watch and get things done on your command. There are many colors available in this wearable device. Fire- Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1,799.



    boAt Wave Call Smart Watch


    Explore the best smart watches for women from boAT. The screen comes in a full HD display of 1.69 inches. The slim and lightweight design of the watch can be worn daily. You can get more than 150


    best smart watches for women

    Check Here

    cloud faces and also monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels on the go. A great fitness partner this smartwatch for women has 550 nits of brightness. boAt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1,799.


    Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch


    If you are searching for a mid-range best smart watches for women then you can consider this Amazfit smartwatch. It is designed with an  AMOLED display of 1.65 inches. By wearing this watch


    best smart watches for women

    Check Here

    you can get warnings for abnormally high or low heart rates in order to avoid any mishappening. Keep a track of your calorie intake and steps with the help of this smartwatch for women. Amazfit Smartwatch Price: Rs 7,999.


    Best Smart Watches For Women: FAQ


    1. Which brand offers the best smartwatch for women?

    Apple and Fossil offer the best smartwatch for women.


    2. What are the benefits of smartwatches?


    • Health Tracking
    • Calling Features
    • Stylish Design
    • Strong Battery
    • Steps Count


    3. Which are the best smart watches for women?


    • Apple Watch Series 8
    • Fossil Gen 5E
    • Amazfit GTS2
    • OnePlus Nord 


    4. How can I choose a smart watch?


    • Battery life
    • Compatibility
    • Price
    • Flexibility
    • Design


    Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

