Apple Smart Watches: The Best Combination Of Style And Functionality

Apple Smart Watches: Smartwatches are gaining popularity, especially among youngsters. This has made our life easier by accessing all the notifications from the wrist. Talking about smartwatches, then we all are familiar with the Apple watch. This watch has also become a style statement as it comes in beautiful designs and colors. All the series have something new in features and upgrades. There are iwatch series 5,3,6, and more. The latest Apple Watch is series 8. Tracking your health and fitness like calorie intake, steps, sleep cycle, etc are some other features that this watch does. It also comes with GPS to help you in getting directions. Also, you can make and receive calls easily from your wrist.





Apple watches series 4,5,6 is in huge demand in the market. This sleek and slim i watch can be connected with ease to your iPhone. Also for all music lovers, you can also play and listen to music with great sound quality. Apple smart watch is designed for all iOS lovers.





Apple Smart Watches





We have listed some of the best iPhone watches to help you in making the best choice:





Make and answer phone calls easily with this Apple Watch SE. With a larger screen display, you can view and access notifications clearly. This stylish watch comes in Gold Aluminium Case and keeps a track of your overall health. Track your steps, and calorie intake, monitor your sleep cycle, oxygen, and, many more just from your wrist. Apple Watch Price: Rs 31,900.





This elegant Apple smart watch can be easily connected to your iPhone and is designed with a large and bright display screen read everything at a glance. It provides an impeccable battery life of up to 36 hours. Your ideal workout companion which keeps a track of all your activity. Also, while running just plug into your AirPods and cover the distance to stay fit and healthy. Apple Watch Price: Rs 89,899.





The latest Apple Watch is series 8 as it is upgraded with all the latest features and designs. Now take your ECG anytime with the help of this iPhone watch. It comes with all the safety features like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection. There are many color options available in this series. Apple Watch Price: Rs 46,255.





The 2nd Gen Apple Smart Watch is faster than the previous SE model. Check your mail or text clearly from your wrist. This Apple Watch SE can track your workout accurately. Monitor your sleep cycle and heart rate from your wrist. It can do many things that a smartphone can. You can also use Siri from your wrist. As this is water resistant you can wear it even while doing any water activity. Apple Watch Price: Rs 28,405.





With Apple Watch 7 you can also reply to emails or texts even when your phone is not nearby. This iPhone watch is designed with IP6X dust resistance and swim-proof feature. All your health is on your display. Stay connected with your friends and relatives as you can easily answer calls from wherever you are. Apple Watch Price: Rs 47,900.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.