Whirlpool Fridge Price in India: An Essential Appliance For Modern Day Kitchen

Whirlpool Fridge in India

Here is the list of the best Whirlpool fridges in India that are best suited for every modern-day kitchen. Check out the top options available online on Amazon.





Whirlpool fridges are known for their best cooling and IntelliSense inverter technology helps to auto-connect with the home inverter in case of a power cut and also helps to reduce energy consumption and offers unmatched performance.

The 500 L fridge is best suited for medium to large-size families that come with 3 IntelliSense loads that adjust as per the weather conditions. It is loaded with adaptive intelligence that continuously analyzes the data and ensures optimum cooling for long-lasting freshness. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 52,690.







This Whirlpool refrigerator comes with 5 in 1 convertible mode that adjusts the cooling mode as per the requirements. This 292 L fridge is best suited for small to medium-sized families and also comes with a microblock that prevents up to 99 percent of bacterial growth keeping the fruits and vegetables fresher for longer periods of time and one of the best Whirlpool fridges in India.

It also comes with Zeolite technology that also prevents the fruits and veggies from excessively ripping for keeping them fresh for a longer time. It is one of the best options to add value to your kitchen. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 30,090.







It is a multi door fridge that comes with auto defrost to stop ice-build along with moisture retention technology which is best suited for small to medium-sized families. Its Zeolite technology prevents the excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables for keeping them fresher for a longer time.

It has a separate zone for fruits that helps to not mix the odor of the edibles. It consumes a lot of energy that helps to lower your electricity bill which makes it one of the best fridges in India. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 35,990.







This Double door fridge from Whirlpool comes with 440 L of capacity which is good for medium to large-sized families. It comes with auto defrost and the inverter digital compressor makes it more energy efficient with less noise and silent operation.





It is loaded with special features like 5-in-1 mode with IntelliSense inverter along with Zeolite technology to prevent food from excessive ripening which makes it one of the best Whirlpool fridges in India. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 52,899.







This Whirlpool fridge comes with 5 and 1 convertible modes with all season mode, chef mode, dessert mode, party mode, and deep freeze mode, for all of your requirements. It helps to prevent the food from 99% of bacterial growth with macroblock technology.





It has air towers and tid vents that circulate the air all over the refrigerator to maintain the temperature which makes it one of the best fridges in India. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 39,290.





