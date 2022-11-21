Whirlpool Fridge List 2022: Best Refrigerators From Whirlpool For Home

Whirlpool Fridge List 2022: Buying a refrigerator for your home means you have to take care of factors like prices, availability, capacity, performance, rotational speed, and so on. When asked, what’s the best refrigerator in India, you may find a lot of differing responses from various people. In the same line, Whirlpool fridges can be easily counted under the umbrella of the best refrigerators in India. Why? It is so because these refrigerators are known for their energy efficiency, silent operation, decent cooling performance, durability, and robust design. More benefits of Whirlpool refrigerators are their ability to preserve power failure heat and the ability to trim down the cabinet heat.





So, if you’re also a fan of whirlpool fridges, take a quick look at some of the finest purchase options available online in India:





Whirlpool Fridge List 2022: Best Refrigerators For Home





Explore some of the finest purchase options available online with respect to Whirlpool Fridge. These refrigerators from Whirlpool are available in varied door designs and different price ranges so as to meet users’ requirements accordingly. Let’s go:













Pick this 3-star double door refrigerator from Whirlpool that comes in a german steel design and is convertible in nature. The offered Whirlpool refrigerator has a capacity of 265 liters and is known for its adaptive intelligence technology. Versed with a microprocessor and 3 intellisensors namely; sense load, weather conditions, and usage patterns, this whirlpool fridge is known to automatically connect to your home inverter in case of a power outage. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 28,690.









Get this amazing Whirlpool refrigerator that comes in an alpha steel design and is ideal for families with 3-4 members. This Whirlpool fridge comes in a German steel design and has a capacity of 240 liters. In addition to this, the offered Whirlpool refrigerator is known to provide up to 2x freshness, owing to its 6th sense active fresh technology. Appreciated for its Zeolite technology that avoids additional ripening of vegetables and fruits, this Whirlpool fridge is available in the 68.7 x 55.9 x 162.9 cm dimension. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 25,990.





Explore this 300-liter refrigerator from Whirlpool that has a fresh food capacity of 223 liters and a freezer capacity of 73 liters. The offered Whirlpool refrigerator is appreciated for its stabilizer-free operation and microblock technology. Moreover, this refrigerator is befitting for families with 3-4 members and is known for its attributes like better cooling retention, air booster, fruit crisper, and ice twister. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 31,490.









Don’t miss this awesome direct-cool single door refrigerator from Whirlpool that has a capacity of 200 liters, making it befitting for a family of 3-4 members. The offered Whirlpool refrigerator is versed with IntelliSense technology and durable inverter compressors, ensuring superior efficiency. Along with this, the offered Whirlpool fridge has the capability to keep the milk preserved for up to 12 hours during power failure situations. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 16,490.













For people who have large families, this Whirlpool fridge is perfect. Available with a convertible freezer that has 5-in-1 modes, this refrigerator flaunts its adaptive intelligence technology. In addition to this, the offered Whirlpool refrigerator has a massive capacity of 340 liters and is available in the 67.5 x 62 x 168 cm dimensions. The offered Whirlpool fridge comes with a fresh flow air tower that has Flexi vents. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 34,490.















