Side by Side Refrigerator Price: Perfect Pick For Large Families

The side by side refrigerators are one of the most appealing and intuitive designs for your home. It is designed for larger families as you will find extensive storage options inside both doors and deep shelf space for storing all of your food and other products. Most of these refrigerators come with energy-saving technology along with frost free to prevent ice build-up.





Many of the side by side refrigerator comes with additional compartments for the water dispenser, digital temperature control screen, child lock, alarm system if the door is not closed, and more. Check out the best side by side refrigerators here and select top brands like Samsung, Hisense, Whirlpool, and more.











AmazonBasics Frost Free Side By Side Refrigerator









This Side by Side refrigerator comes with a 468 L capacity that is suitable for medium to large families, it comes with auto defrost technology that prevents excess ice build-up automatically and it has a multi airflow system that ensures smooth airflow into the storage compartment for uniform cooling.





It is also equipped with a quick freeze that turns water into ice instantly and the quick cool feature helps food last longer. It also comes with a door alarm that alerts you if the door is open and its A+ energy saving works on efficient technology for less consumption of electricity.

AmazonBasics Refrigerator Price: 42,999.







Samsung French Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator









Samsung is one of the famous electronics brands, this Side by Side refrigerator comes with a 580 L capacity which is suitable for large families with 5+ members. It has a digital inverter compressor that uses up to 50% less energy and it is certified to work for 21 years.





The LED lighting brightens every corner of the interior space with bright and soft lighting. The fast cooling will help to preserve food freshness for a longer time.

Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 67,990.







Hisense Frost-Free Side by Side Door Refrigerator









This Side by Side refrigerator from Hisense comes with an auto-defrost function to prevent ice build-up. It comes with 564 L capacity with 217 Lts of the freezer and 347 other which is suitable for 5+ member families. The shelf is spillproof and made with toughened adjustable glass shelves.





The digital inverter compressor ensures a stable temperature and saves energy that also extends the overall lifespan. The multi airflow helps to keep your food chilled to perfection. One of the best side by side refrigerators under 60000.

Hisense Refrigerator Price: Rs 57,990.







Whirlpool Multi Door Refrigerator









This Whirlpool refrigerator comes with an auto-defrost function to prevent ice buildup and it comes with a 570 L capacity which is good for medium to large families. The W series refrigerator from Whirlpool gives your home a modern and minimalist look.





The superior cooling technology can cool down the freezers as cold to -30 C with super settings. The inverter compressor helps to save 20% of energy every day and has low power consumption for long-lasting performance.

Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 64,990.







Haier Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator









This Haier side by side refrigerator comes with twin inverter technology which makes the operation energy efficient with silent operation and more durable as compared to others. The storage room is sufficient to store families' one week's food.





To prevent children from being manipulated, it comes with a child lock too. The precise multi-flow detects and distributes the cold air to each layer in the refrigerator and spares energy consumption.

Haier Refrigerator Price: Rs 61,350.





