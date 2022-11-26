Samsung Refrigerators Vs LG Refrigerators: Choose From The Best Fridge In India

Samsung Refrigerators Vs LG Refrigerators: LG and Samsung are the market leaders when we are talking about refrigerators. They have a wide range of options available with all the latest features and are available for all types of family sizes. The new-age refrigerators come with a digital inverter compressor that makes the fridge more efficient with less noise and consumes less energy consumption.





If you are planning to buy a refrigerator but got confused to choose which brand, here we have mentioned some of the top picks from both brands. Get familiar with these popular options and bring the best refrigerator in India to your home.







Read More: Best Fridges in 2022.







Best Samsung Refrigerators in India

Here are the top-notch Samsung refrigerators in India that you need to check before buying. Read More: Best Samsung Refrigerators in India.













Buy Now

Samsung is one of the leading refrigerators manufacturers in India, this Samsung fridge comes with a digital inverter compressor that offers greater energy efficiency, less noise, and offers long-lasting performance. It is best suited for couples and small-sized families.





It's all-around cooling cools down every corner of the fridge and has multiple vents for every shelf and the LED lighting allows it to make it brighter and better. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,990.















Buy Now

This Samsung fridge comes with 192 L of space which is best suited for bachelors and couples. The Anti-bacteria gasket helps to keep the door liner clean and prevents the build-up of fungi and bacteria. The freezer room for the same delivers rapid cooling performance that preserves food freshness and offers 31% faster ice making. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 13,190.















Buy Now

It is best suited for large-sized families with 5 + members. This Samsung fridge is loaded with auto defrost to stop ice build-up and has a digital inverter compressor that automatically adjusts the speed response to cooling demand and is quieter in operation as compared to others which makes it one of the best fridges in India.





It comes with special features like an ice maker twist, no frost, and multiple Airflow for all-around cooling. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 55,400.







Explore more Samsung Refrigerators on Amazon here.







Best LG Refrigerators in India

LG is one of the leading electronics brands in India that has a wide range of refrigerators that suit all types of families. Read More: Best LG refrigerators in India.













Buy Now

LG is one of the leading fridge manufacturers, this 190 L refrigerator comes with direct cool technology which is best suited for small families and couples. It has a smart inverter compressor that offers unmatched performance and great savings with super silent operation.





The fast ice-making process brings the ice in just 108 minutes and has a base stand with a drawer for extra storage of veggies. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 17,190.















Buy Now

This LG fridge comes with auto defrost and prevents unnecessary ice build-up. It is one of the best refrigerators that come with a digital inverter compressor which is energy efficient, less noisy, and more durable. This LG refrigerator is best suited for small to medium-sized families.





It is also loaded with special features like door cooling temp control with LED display, express breeze, and also works without stabilizer. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 26,290.















Buy Now

This 423 L refrigerator is suitable for large-sized families. It is loaded with a smart inverter compressor that offers unmatched performance, less noise, and makes it more durable. It comes with special features like Door cooling, temperature control, smart connect, and more. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 49,330.







Explore more LG refrigerators on Amazon here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.