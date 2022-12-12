Samsung Refrigerator Price List (December 2022): Intriguing Features Snapped With Gripping Designs

Samsung Refrigerator Price List (December 2022): Planning to buy a refrigerator anytime soon? What kinds of brands are your preferring? To be honest, whenever we look for a refrigerator, apart from brands, we also look for some paramount factors like capacities, cooling nature, technology, energy efficiency, and similar others. The race to get a perfect refrigerator goes through various stages where you get to know about the pros and cons of each brand. In the same line, we have gathered some of the finest Samsung refrigerators that are available in India.





Along with the latest refrigerator price list, you also get to know the distinguishing features, wide price range, sophistication, and separate designs that are offered with these Samsung fridges. So, buckle up and get ready to explore the best of the Samsung Refrigerator price list in India:







Samsung Refrigerator Price List (December 2022)





Samsung is a well-known electronics & appliances brand in India that millions of people trust on. For instance, if we talk about Samsung refrigerators, the impeccable quality, unmatched efficiency, and remarkable design make these stand apart in the market. Take a look at the top 5 Samsung fridges along with the latest refrigerator price list that would help you to make the correct purchase decision:





Check out this phenomenal Samsung refrigerator that has an energy rating of 4 stars and is available with a base stand. The offered single door refrigerator has a direct-cool defrost system and is available with 3 toughened glass shelves.





In addition to this, the offered Samsung refrigerator operates on solar energy and also on the home inverter. Appreciated for its stabilizer-free operation, this Samsung fridge comes with an anti-bacterial gasket and a safe clean back. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 16,490.





Purchase this impeccable single door refrigerator from Samsung that comes in a capacity of 198 liters and is ideal for families with 2 to 3 members. The offered Samsung fridge has an energy rating of 5 stars and is available with a digital inverter compressor.









Along with this, the provided Samsung refrigerator is made using top-notch stainless steel and is available in the 57.8 x 71.5 x 132.5 cm dimensions. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 17,990.





Get this 3 star double door refrigerator from Samsung that comes in a convertible design. This Samsung refrigerator comes with a capacity of 273 liters and is perfect for families with 2-4 members.





Appreciated for its quieter operation, this double door refrigerator comes with a digital inverter compressor. Available in the 55.5 x 63.7 x 163.5 cm dimension, this Samsung fridge comes with toughened glass shelves. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 28,990.





Explore this impressive 3-star inverter refrigerator from Samsung that comes in a double-door design. The offered Samsung refrigerator has a freezer capacity of 88 liters and a fresh food capacity of 257 liters.





Along with this, the offered Samsung fridge comes with a digital inverter compressor and is appreciated for its auto defrost function, low power consumption, seasonal mode, and noiseless operation. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 35,990.





If you have a large family then this side by side refrigerator from Samsung is a great choice to go with. Available in a massive capacity of 700 liters, this Samsung refrigerator is appreciated for its SpaceMax technology and is versed with a digital inverter compressor.





Known for its energy efficiency, this Samsung refrigerator has a noise level of 40 dBA and is available in the 71.6 x 91.2 x 178 cm dimension. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 80,940.





This stylish and spacious Samsung refrigerator is a treat for you if you're ready to invest more in the purchase of the fridge. With 657 liters of capacity and aesthetic side-by-side design, this Samsung refrigerator is befitting for families with 4-6 members.





The digital inverter compressor that comes integrated with this Samsung refrigerator ensures low power consumption, less noise, and better shelf life. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 1,81,790.







Explore more on the Samsung refrigerator price list in India here.





