Samsung Fridge List 2022: Frost Free Refrigerators With High Quality Cooling Performance

Samsung Fridge List: A refrigerator is one of the must-have appliances in a modern-day kitchen and the market is loaded with various types of refrigerators. Majorly, they are available in three categories. Single door, double door, and multi-door fridges. Samsung is the leading brand in this category and has a wide range of fridges for every type of family.





Samsung refrigerators are loaded with all the latest features like smart inverter technology, fast ice-making, door alarm, and more. These features add value to refrigerators and make them more useful. Let’s check out the top picks here from the Samsung fridge list 2022. Grab the best one as per your budget and family needs.





Samsung Fridge List in India 2022

Get familiar with the best Samsung fridge, which is developed with the latest technology in a range of sizes and designs.













Samsung is one of the market leaders if we are talking about the best refrigerators. This Samsung fridge comes with a digital inverter compressor which makes it more efficient, and less power consumption as compared to others. You can store heavy items like watermelons, much more conveniently without thinking about the weight.





It is one of the best fridges in 2022 which is best suited for couples and small families. Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 17,990.





This Double door fridge is best suited for small to medium-sized families. This Samsung fridge comes with an auto defrost function to prevent unnecessary ice build-up. The digital inverter compressor offers greater energy efficiency and adjusts the cooling response as per the demand.





This Samsung refrigerator is one of the highest-rated and best-selling refrigerators in the market. It also comes with a digital display that informs clear information about the cooling and temperature. Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 24,490.







This Double door refrigerator comes with auto defrost to prevent ice build-up, the digital inverter compressor adjusts the speed in response to cooling demand and is quieter in operation with less power consumption. It is one of the best fridges which is best suited for small to medium-sized families.





It comes with twin cooling plus technology that preserves food in optimal conditions by keeping the humidity level up to 70%. It has spilled-proof toughened glass and a high-efficiency refrigerator. Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 28,990.















This 345 L fridge is best suited for large-sized families, it comes with 5-in-1 convertible modes and also comes with an auto defrost function to prevent unnecessary ice build-up. It comes with special features like a twin cooling plus system with separate airflows in the fridge and freezer.





It has additional features like a door alarm, external display, and control, a big bottle gourd, and has an attractive interior LED light. Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 35,990.















This 580 L refrigerator has ample space and it is best united for large families. It comes with a digital inverter compressor which offers higher energy efficiency, with less noise, and makes it more durable. It is one of the best refrigerators in India that has ample space for storing food and other beverages. Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 82,000.





