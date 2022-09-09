Refrigerators with Bottom Freezers: Best Suited for Large Indian Families

Refrigerators with Bottom Freezers: when you reach a room full of snacks, frozen meat, ice cream, and more, the last thing you worry about is where to put it all. The bottom freezer refrigerator is one of the best suited for Indian families. It has plenty of space and the shelves of refrigerators with bottom freezers are also wide enough for party platters or dessert preparations and it costs less than french door refrigerators.





In the market, there are plenty of options that are enough to confuse. Get familiar with the best refrigerators with bottom freezer options here and select as per your budget and usage.





Whirlpool is one of the leading electronic brands, this refrigerator with a bottom freezer comes with 325 Liters capacity which is quite suitable for families with 3-4 members and it is known for auto-defrost and also preventing ice-build up.





It is loaded with an inverter compressor which makes it more energy efficient, silent operation, and more durable than ever. It comes with a bottom freezer that has extra space in the freezer compartment for frozen items. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 35,500.















This Haier Fridge comes with an auto defrost function that helps to prevent unnecessary ice build-up. As it has a 320 Liter capacity, it is quite suitable for large families and the inverter compressor makes it more cost and energy efficient.





The refrigerator comes with PUF insulation that helps retain low temperatures efficiently for better cooling and it has the special feature of making ice in 1 hour. The bottom-mounted freezer has more space that allows you to make more ice and store frozen products. Haier Refrigerator Price: Rs 31,500.















This Panasonic refrigerator comes with a bottom freezer that allows extra and chilly cooling with some extra zone to store. It comes with a 465 L space which is best for large families and allows you to store more.





It comes with AG clean for bacteria deactivation and odor suppression. It is one of the simple, stylish, and flat looks that matches any kitchen. The seamless design with a smooth surface makes cleaning easier for you. Panasonic Refrigerator Price: Rs 65,899.

















This Bosch refrigerator is one of the most spacious refrigerators and the fridge sections at the top and bottom are very user-friendly. It has an inverter-based compressor that helps to save more energy and makes it more durable and one of the best refrigerators in India.





The bottom freezer has ample space that allows more space for frozen items like meat, chicken, and more. Bosch Refrigerator Price: Rs 71,749.





