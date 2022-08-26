Refrigerators Under 40000: Top Picks for Medium and Large Families

Refrigerator Under 40000: Buying the right refrigerator for your family is not an easy task and everything under the budget is good. This will also help you to narrow down your choices easily. If you are looking for a fridge for your medium to a large family, you easily get one under 40000.





These refrigerators for medium to large families may not available with water dispensers, or side-by-slide doors but they are worth buying as they fulfill all your needs and are also loaded with upgrade features. Here you can check the refrigerator under 40000 from the top brands that are the top picks for medium and large families.





Read More: Check out 5 star refrigerators in India for more energy efficiency here.

















This LG refrigerator comes with an auto defrost function to prevent the ice-build up and the 260 L capacity is quite suitable for medium to large families. It comes with special features like door cooling, express freeze, and smart diagnosis, and also works without a stabilizer.





The LG refrigerators come with a smart inverter compressor that is designed to give energy efficiency and long freshness with less noise. The double twist ice tray get easy access to ice when you need some extra.

LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 25,290.















This Samsung refrigerator comes with different modes for all of your different needs with the cool pack for maintaining freshness during power cuts also in the box. It also came with an auto-defrost function to prevent ice-build up and as it comes with 394 L of capacity, it is suitable for large families. As it is a stabilizer-free operation fridge, it protects the refrigerator from power fluctuations.

Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 39,990.















This Whirlpool refrigerator comes with auto defrost to stop ice-build up and also comes with moisture retention technology. As it is 330 L, suitable for medium to large families and the unique macroblock technology prevents 99% bacterial growth keeping the fruits and vegetables fresh for a long.





The cold airflow around the compartment retains the moisture and freshness of the content available in the fridge.

Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 35,750.















Godrej is one of the leading electronics brands in India and this fridge comes with an auto defrost function to prevent ice build-up. It has a larger freezer area that allows you to access chilled water whenever you want.





Silver ions in the air duct and anti microbial resistance in the gasket keep food germ free and fresh and the 2.25-liter space ensures you to store jumbo-sized juices and drinks bottles.

Godrej Refrigerator Price; Rs 19,490.







Explore More Refrigerators Under 40000 here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.