Refrigerators Under 20000: Trending Single Door And Double Door Fridges that Fit in Your Budget

Refrigerator Under 20000: The Indian Climate and our spicy food make it more necessary to have a refrigerator so that the food can stay fresh and last longer. Godrej was the first one who manufactured it in 1958 and from then it has been upgraded a number of times. Now the fridges come with various features like inverter technology, direct cooling, auto-defrost, and more that are available at a very affordable price range.





A number of brands have a wide range of options, as budget is our constraint, get familiar with options for refrigerators under 20000 here. Select from the top brands like Samsung, Godrej, Whirlpool, and LG refrigerators.







This Samsung refrigerator comes with direct cool technology that provides effective and economical cooling without fluctuations. As it is available with 230 liters of capacity, it is suitable for small families, and this shelf is made with spill-proof toughened glass.





It came with a digital inverter compressor that adjusts the speed in response to cooling demand. The anti-bacterial gasket makes the food more hygienic and the fridge handle comes with a modern look. Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 17,190.















This double door refrigerator from Godrej comes with an auto defrost function to prevent the ice-build up and as it is available in 236L capacity, it is good for small families. It comes with a jumbo vegetable tray that offers extra space for your veggies.





The silver ions in the air duct and anti microbial resistance in the gasket keep the food fresh and germ-free and it is one of the best double door fridges. Godrej Fridge Price: Rs 19,990.















This LG refrigerator comes with 190 L of capacity which is quite good for bachelors and small families. As it is a 5-star rating product, it helps to save extra energy and affects your electricity bill and the direct cool feature makes the ice fast in just 108 minutes.





It has an innovative lattice-pattern box cover that maintains moisture at the optimal level and it comes with an auto-smart connect that helps to connect the fridge with the home inverter in case of power cuts. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 18,190.

















Whirlpool refrigerator comes with a modern door design with a metallic handle and has UI for cooling as per your needs and a steel finish to complement your house. It is also powered with intellfrost technology that automatically defrosts ice to give a better refrigeration experience.





This LG Fridge comes with easy to clean and remove airtight gasket that keeps the door clean and prevents the build-up of bacteria inside the refrigerator. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 17,990.















Here is another from Godrej Brand, this Godrej Fridge comes with advanced inverter technology that also runs on the home inverter, and the shelves are made with toughened glass as each shelf can hold up to 150 kg.





The insulation under the chiller trays ensures no water droplets formation. Godrej Refrigerator Price: Rs 14,690.





