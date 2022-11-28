Refrigerator Price List in India: Choose Fridges According To Your Need And Budget

Refrigerator Price: The refrigerators are very useful in the summer seasons as they help to keep the edibles cool and fresh for a longer period. Their use is not limited to summers, in winter also need food, vegetables, and beverages to keep them fresh for a longer period. It is one of the must-have home appliances and if you are looking for the same, then check out these popular refrigerators that we have mentioned here.





Select from top brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, LG and more. These are the trusted brands in the Indian market for a long period that are known for their long-lasting life with better cooling. Get familiar with these top options from top brands.





Refrigerator Price List in India

The new-age fridges are loaded with several features like door-in-door technology, convertible fridges, inverter compressor processor, and more.















LG is one of the leading fridge manufacturers in India. This LG refrigerator comes with auto defrost to prevent unnecessary ice build-up and is quite suitable for small to medium-sized families. The inverter compressor offers uniform cooling anytime and is energy efficient with less noise and making it more durable.





It is also loaded with special features like door cooling, stabilizer-free operation, smart connect, and a convertible box with a separate chiller zone. LG refrigerator with 360 L is one of the best fridges in India. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 45,490.







This Double door refrigerator from Samsung comes with around cooling to offer better cooling in every corner of the fridge. Samsung refrigerator is loaded with a digital inverter compressor that offers greater energy efficiency, less noise, and is quite durable. It is also loaded with special features like an easy slide shelf, door alarm, stabilizer-free operation, and more.





This Samsung fridge with 253 L of capacity is suitable for couples and small-sized families. Which makes it one of the best Samsung refrigerators in India. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,490.















This single door refrigerator from Whirlpool is one of the top selling fridges in India. It is best suited for bachelors and couples that come with better cooling efficiency with insulated capillary technology.





It also provides up to 9 hours of cooling retention that keeps the refrigerator cool during power cuts. It has jumbo storage space for 2 L three bottles and 1L 5 bottles which makes it one of the best Whirlpool refrigerators in India. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 12,590.















Haier is one of the most trusted brands in India, this double door refrigerator comes with twin inverter technology that ensures the fan motor and the compressor both run at DC current and causes fewer fluctuations.





This 258 L refrigerator is best suited for couples and small families. Its turbo icing technology accelerates the time needed to freeze the product and helps to make ice in just 49 minutes. Haier Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,490.















Whirlpool is one of the leading fridges, this 240 L refrigerator is best suited for bachelors and small families. It comes with 3 door advantages that offer better cooling retention, no odor mixing, and 32 L of large storage space.





Its micro block prevents up to 99 percent bacterial growth and keeps the fruits and vegetables fresh. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,990.

