Refrigerator Buying Guide: Single To Multi To Double Door Fridge: What’s Your Choice?

Refrigerator Buying Guide: For many years, A refrigerator has been considered the boxy, boring behemoth of the kitchen, and buying a refrigerator is really simple with very limited options available in the market as well. Time has changed and today you will find a wide range of refrigerators with various designs and new-age features.





These smart refrigerators allow better uniform cooling and also consume less energy making them more durable than ever. A refrigerator is one of the most expensive investments which is why people tend to spend huge amounts trying to figure out the best refrigerator to buy. Depending on the family size, type of, features, and pricing choose the best refrigerator as per your need. Here is the refrigerator buying guide that helps you to make the right decision.





Refrigerator Buying Guide: Choose From Single, Double, And Multi Door Fridge

Here is the best refrigerator from single door, double door, and multi door. Get detailed information about them along with theory features that make it easier for you to choose the best among all.

Refrigerator Type Capacity Ideal For Single Door 120 L to 200 L 1-2 Members Double Door 231 L to 500 L 3-5 Members Triple Door 240L to 550 L 3-6 Members Side by Side Refrigerator 500 L Large Families

Refrigerator Buying Guide: Types Of Refrigerators

Here are different types of refrigerators available in the market depending on the capacity, features, and door type. Majorly they are available in single door, double door, French door, And Side by Side refrigerators. Get detailed information about all of them here to choose the best refrigerator as per your budget and need.





Single Door Refrigerator- It is one of the most commonly used refrigerators by bachelor and small families. These refrigerators come with a single door that has two compartments, one for the freezer and another for a complete fridge. They come with a compact body and an average capacity of 165 L to 280 L.





These single door refrigerators have limited shelves and in terms of cooling, they come with a manual defrosting freezer where you have to push the defrost button. These single door refrigerators are available from the cost of 10000 to 25000 depending on the features and capacity of the refrigerator.





Double Door Refrigerator- It is one of the most popular segments in this category, these double door refrigerators come in two variants, with a top freezer, and a bottom freezer. These double door refrigerator come with 235 L to 415 L and as compared to single doors, they require more electricity, thanks to the energy-efficient star ratings so that you can choose ones that consume less power.





These best refrigerators come frost-free and technology allows for even distribution of cooling inside the fridge by electric fans. They are the best refrigerator in India and are best suited for small, medium, and large-sized families. These double door refrigerators can cost anywhere between 20,000 to 45,000 depending on the size and features.





French Door Refrigerator- these refrigerators come with a bottom-mounted freezer and per-like drawer with two half-width doors. Majorly they are available from 30-36 inches in terms of width.

These French door refrigerator comes with an attractive design that enhances the appearance of your kitchen and also minimizes the escape of cool air.





Side By Side Refrigerator- These refrigerators split your fridge right down the middle, offering your frozen foods on the left and fresh food items on the right. Some of them offer equal space for both sections.





The side by side refrigerators are loaded with a wide range of features and they are horizontally built top and bottom freezer counterparts. They are quiet and have ample space which makes them one of the best refrigerator in India for large families and they usually come with a capacity of 531- 700 L. The cost of a Side by side refrigerator lies between 65,000- 2,70,000.





Mini Refrigerator- It is a compact refrigerator that has not much space and is perfect for those who have limited space in their home and kitchen. It is quite smaller than single door refrigerators and these Mini refrigerators are portable and easy to install and transport.





Things To Consider Before Buying The Best Refrigerator

From their features to the type of compressor, energy efficiency, and more. Check out these important factors that you need to check before buying a refrigerator.





Types Of Compressors

A compressor in a refrigerator is one of the most vital components that pressurizes the refrigerant throughout the system and helps to maintain the temperature inside the fridge. Get familiar with all available options to choose the best among all.





Traditional Compressor - Just like the AC compressor, the general compressor will run at high speed and will maintain the speed at a constant pace. The general compressor runs until the optimum cooling is achieved irrespective of whether there is a loss in cooling or not.





Inverter Compressor - An inverter compressor is capable of running at various speeds and thus offers better and uniform cooling than a traditional compressor. It generally starts at a low speed and raises the bar when the refrigerator loses in cooling with fine adjustments in between making it more efficient than the former one.





Features To Look Out





Energy Efficiency- While buying the best refrigerator, always look for the energy star label which tells you how much electricity the refrigerator consumes per unit. A 5 Star rating refrigerator costs more than 2 stars. But this helps cut down overall costs in the long run.





Direct Cool Vs Frost-Free- If you are looking for the best refrigerator in India that suits your requirements and it is not easy to choose between direct cool and frost-free technology. Direct cool technology uses convection to circulate the cool inside the fridge. The cooling distribution is uneven which can also cause ice formation in the compartment that receives the most cooling and the frost-free technology uses a controlled mechanism to circulate the cool air inside the compartment evenly.





However, best fridges with frost free technology are generally expensive and consume more power than their direct cooling counterparts.





Brand Warranty- Most refrigerators come with a limited warranty period, so it is suggested to choose the brands that offer some extra warranty on fridges. Brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool, offer an extended warranty which is worth the additional cost on an already expensive product.





Budget Friendly- It is necessary to decide on a budget and choose as per it. A refrigerator is one of the most expensive home appliances. It is important to choose the best refrigerator at a cost that you have decided is worth the money.





Capacity- Depends on the family and requirements, please choose wisely with the capacity. A bachelor and small family have their requirements and a medium to large family needs a good capacity refrigerator from multi-door to double door refrigerators.





Design- The market is loaded with a wide range of refrigerators with different designs that surely enhance the appearance of your kitchen.





Best Refrigerator in India To Buy 2023

Here are the best refrigerator that you can check and buy in 2023. Select from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.





We hope this Refrigerator buying guide helps you to choose the right fridge for you that will surely be worth the money. It is suggested to choose a 5 star refrigerator that consumes less energy and offers better cooling as compared to others.





FAQs: Refrigerator Buying Guide





1. What should you look for when buying a refrigerator?

Check the star ratings first and choose a 5 star refrigerator for better savings. Always choose as per the family size and select from the top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.





2. Which fridge brand is most reliable?

LG and Samsung are the best refrigerator brands in India that have a wide range of options to choose from.





3. What is the average lifespan of a refrigerator?

The average lifespan of the best refrigerator is between 10 to 20 years.





4. Which type of fridge is best?

LG 260 L double door refrigerators are the time best for small to medium-sized families.





5. Which is India's No 1 refrigerator brand?

Samsung has the best refrigerator in India that comes with innovative features along with better durability. They are majorly known for uniform cooling.





