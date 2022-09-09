Mini Refrigerators with 100 L Capacity: Small in Size But Best in Performance

Mini Refrigerators: These mini refrigerators are best to store beverages in your room and they can also be useful for bachelors who are looking for an affordable fridge. A portable refrigerator helps you to save electricity, space, and the cost which you would otherwise have to spend on buying a regular-sized refrigerator.





Some of these mini fridges come with a freezer which is an added bonus at this price range. If you are planning to buy one, then here are the top picks of mini refrigerators with 100 L capacity. Select from top brands like LG, Godrej, Panasonic, and more.





Read More: Check out direct cool refrigerators under 15000 here.





















This LG mini refrigerator offers optimum cooling and you can store small items like water bottles, cans, fruits, and medicines. This small refrigerator can enhance the elegance of your hotel room as it comes in an attractive metallic body.





This mini fridge comes with a reciprocating compressor and LG refrigerator is one of the leading refrigerator brands in India. LG mini fridge price: Rs 9,690.















The Haier mini fridge is loaded with a non-inverter compressor which is ideal for optimum cooling and the shelves are spillproof and with toughened glasses. The quick cooling technology allows food to chill faster and in less time.





It comes with a thicker PUF insulation to help retain optimum coolness and freshness of food & drinks. Haier mini fridge price: Rs 9,290.















This direct-cool refrigerator comes with a 99 L capacity that has high wired capacity shelves that are sturdy and robust that are capable of holding large and heavy utensils with ease. This mini refrigerator comes with an advanced inverter compressor that runs on a home inverter. It gives a modern and sleek look to the refrigerator.





The Godrej refrigerator operates even amidst low starting voltage conditions of 140V. Godrej mini fridge price: Rs 11,490.















Lloyd refrigerator comes with direct-cool technology and has the capacity of 91 L and it has been designed as per the market trends. The shelves are made with toughened glass and have a compact freezer on the top.





It is one of the best direct-cool mini refrigerators that comes with a rotary compressor. Lloyd mini fridge price: Rs 9,900.















This Kelvinator mini refrigerator comes with as per the latest market trends and offers high cooling as per its capacity. It is an excellent pick for hotel rooms. One of the best mini refrigerators. Kelvinator mini fridge price: Rs 9,900.





Explore more mini refrigerators here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.