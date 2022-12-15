LG Refrigerator Price: High End Fridges With Smart Features

LG Refrigerator Price: Refrigerators make life easy and better in many ways. It helps to keep the food, fruit, and beverages fresh for a longer time and reduces the workload to cook again, especially in summer. LG is one of the leading manufacturers of refrigerators that offers a wide range of options with advanced features like auto defrost, digital inverter compressor, multi-air flow, and more.





If you are looking to buy a refrigerator, then here are the top picks that you need that are the all-time best LG refrigerators that are suited for every family. Select from the most popular options available online.





LG Refrigerator Price List in India







LG refrigerator comes with a smart inverter compressor that offers unmatched performance with great savings. The anti-bacterial gasket avoids the entry of bacteria and viruses that helps to keep the food fresh for a longer period.





This 190 Single door refrigerator is best suited for bachelors and couples that require very less space and provides optimum cooling. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 17,190.







This 260 L refrigerator is best suited for couples and small families. It comes with an auto defrost function and the smart inverter compressor makes it more energy efficient with less noise and makes it more durable.

This LG refrigerator is loaded with additional features like Door cooling, multi-air flow, Anti-bacterial gasket, and smart diagnosis which make it one of the best LG fridges. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 25,490.







This LG refrigerator comes with Door cooling that helps to keep the door area chill and the multi-air flow vents allow maintain the cooling in the overall refrigerator for better cooling and keep the food, veggies, and beverages fresher for a longer time.

The inverter linear compressor offers uniform cooling with better energy efficiency and is quieter in operation which makes it one of the best LG refrigerators in India. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 43,990.







This LG refrigerator is quite economical and offers cooling without any fluctuations. It is quite suitable for families with 2 to 3 members and bachelors with a freezer capacity of 35 L.





Its conventional compressor offers unmatched performance with great savings and is super silent in operations. It has exclusive features that offer ice in just 108 minutes which makes it one of the best refrigerators in India. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 18,370.







It is best suited for large-sized families with 5+ members and has ample space for placing veggies, fruits, and other beverages. It comes with an auto defrost function to prevent ice build-up and also comes with special features like door cooling, smart diagnosis, temperature control, and more.





It is available in the mat black color which surely makes your kitchen more attractive. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 67,000.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.