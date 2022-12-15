LG Refrigerator Price: High End Fridges With Smart Features

LG Refrigerator Price: Looking for an LG refrigerator? Here are the top picks that you need to check from the best-selling brand. Available in every size for every family with advanced features with optimum cooling.

By Sumit Bansal
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 07:47 PM IST
LG Refrigerator Price | Image Source: Unsplash

LG Refrigerator Price: Refrigerators make life easy and better in many ways. It helps to keep the food, fruit, and beverages fresh for a longer time and reduces the workload to cook again, especially in summer. LG is one of the leading manufacturers of refrigerators that offers a wide range of options with advanced features like auto defrost, digital inverter compressor, multi-air flow, and more. 


If you are looking to buy a refrigerator, then here are the top picks that you need that are the all-time best LG refrigerators that are suited for every family. Select from the most popular options available online. 


Read More:  Best LG Refrigerators in India


LG Refrigerator Price List in India



LG 190 L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

LG refrigerator comes with a smart inverter compressor that offers unmatched performance with great savings. The anti-bacterial gasket avoids the entry of bacteria and viruses that helps to keep the food fresh for a longer period. 

LG fridge


This 190 Single door refrigerator is best suited for bachelors and couples that require very less space and provides optimum cooling. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 17,190



LG 260 L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

This 260 L refrigerator is best suited for couples and small families. It comes with an auto defrost function and the smart inverter compressor makes it more energy efficient with less noise and makes it more durable. 

LG fridge

This LG refrigerator is loaded with additional features like Door cooling, multi-air flow, Anti-bacterial gasket, and smart diagnosis which make it one of the best LG fridges. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 25,490



LG 360 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator 

This LG refrigerator comes with Door cooling that helps to keep the door area chill and the multi-air flow vents allow maintain the cooling in the overall refrigerator for better cooling and keep the food, veggies, and beverages fresher for a longer time. 

LG fridge

The inverter linear compressor offers uniform cooling with better energy efficiency and is quieter in operation which makes it one of the best LG refrigerators in India. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 43,990



LG 235 L Single Door Refrigerator

This LG refrigerator is quite economical and offers cooling without any fluctuations. It is quite suitable for families with 2 to 3 members and bachelors with a freezer capacity of 35 L. 

LG fridge


Its conventional compressor offers unmatched performance with great savings and is super silent in operations. It has exclusive features that offer ice in just 108 minutes which makes it one of the best refrigerators in India. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 18,370



LG 547L Standard Double Door Refrigerator

It is best suited for large-sized families with 5+ members and has ample space for placing veggies, fruits, and other beverages. It comes with an auto defrost function to prevent ice build-up and also comes with special features like door cooling, smart diagnosis, temperature control, and more. 

LG fridge


It is available in the mat black color which surely makes your kitchen more attractive. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 67,000


