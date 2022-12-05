LG Fridge Price List in India: Get Unmatched Performance With Super Silent Operation

LG Fridge Price: Fridge is one of the must-have appliances for every home that helps to keep your food, veggies, fruits, and more fresh for a longer time. The market is loaded with a number of fridges that come from various brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, Whirlpool, and more. LG is one of the market leaders in this category that offers a wide range of options that are best in cooling and have a durable life.





Check out the LG fridge price list in India here and select from the most popular options available online on Amazon. Select the top-notch LG fridge from here to power your family size and more.





LG Fridge Price List in India

Check out the best LG fridges in India here that are best suited for the home. They offer optimum cooling with less energy consumption.







LG is one of the leading refrigerator brands in India that has a wide range of options available. This 190 L fridge is best suited for singles and couples. Its smart inverter compressor offers unmatched performance with great savings and super silent operation.









It comes with direct cool technology that provides ice in just 108 minutes. LG Fridge Price: Rs 16,690.







Double door fridge comes with 2 doors one for a freezer and the second one for a refrigerator. This 260 L fridge is good for couples and small-sized families. It comes with auto defrost and has trimless tempered glass and an LED light on the top with a better lifespan.





It is loaded with special features like door cooling, temperature control, smart diagnosis, smart connect, and more. LG Fridge Price: Rs 25,990.







This LG fridge has ample space for all of your veggies, fruits, and beverages. This 630 L fridge comes with auto defrost to prevent ice build-up and the inverter linear compressor offers uniform cooling with better energy consumption, less noise, and more durability.





This LG fridge is best suited for large-sized families and also comes with special features like a door alarm, fresh box zone, 2 L bottle storage, and more which makes it one of the best LG fridge in India. LG Fridge Price: Rs 69,389.







This double door fridge from LG comes with 308 L of capacity which is good for small to medium-sized families. It has multiple cooling vents that distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the fridge.





It is loaded with smart inverter compressors that are designed to give energy efficiency with longer freshness and make very less noise. LG Fridge Price: Rs 35,890.





