Fridge Price List in India 2022: Keep Your Fruits And Vegetables Fresh For Longer Time With These Refrigerators

Fridge Price: Buying a fridge is not an easy task as the market he fills with lots of options. The new-age fridge comes with multiple features that give you better cooling, less energy consumption, and other features that keep the food fresh for a longer time.





If you are planning to buy a fridge, check out the most popular options available on Amazon that come from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more. They are a trusted brand in the Indian market and have been providing high-quality refrigerators for many years. Select the best suited as per your budget and family need.







Fridge Price List in India

Here is the list of top-notch fridges that are available online on Amazon, they are best suited for your family and consume less energy to reduce your overall electricity bill.















It is a single door refrigerator from Samsung that comes with 192 L of capacity which is best suited for bachelors and couples. This Samsung fridge offers economical cooling with any sort of fluctuation.





It delivers rapid cooling performance to preserve food in the freezer and makes the ice 31% faster than other fridges. Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 13,190.















Whirlpool is one of the leading fridge brands in India, this Whirlpool fridge comes with 240 L capacity which is best suited for small to medium-sized. It comes with a 3-door advantage that offers better cooling retention, no odor mixing, and has 32 L of large storage capacity which makes it one of the best Whirlpool fridges in India.





The Zeolite technology prevents the excessive ripening of fruit and vegetables to keep them fresh for a longer time. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 24,990.







LG is one of the leading electronics brands in India that has a wide range of fridges for every type of family. This LG fridge is loaded with an auto defrost function to prevent unnecessary ice build and the 340 L refrigerator is best suited for small to medium-sized families.





Its smart inverter compressor makes it more energy efficient, less noisy, and one of the best fridges with better durability. LG Fridge Price: Rs 34,490.















This Panasonic fridge offers advanced cooling with a digital inverter compressor which makes it extremely efficient with less noise and offers powerful cooling. Its surround cooling cools down every corner of the fridge and it is one of the best Panasonic fridges in India. Panasonic fridge Price: Rs 29,990.















Here is another fridge from one of the leading brands Samsung. It comes with 253 L of capacity which is good for small to medium-sized families. The all-around cooling of this Samsung fridge helps to cool down every corner of the fridge and the moist fresh zone keeps the fruits and vegetables fresh for a longer period of time. Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 24,490.





