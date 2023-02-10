Fridge Double Door Or Single Door? Slick Out The Best Fridge Prices In India

When you’re out on the hunt to buy a refrigerator, there are a few considerations that you should look upon. For instance, whether you’re interested in getting a fridge double door or whether you are seeking a single door refrigerator. Apart from this, you also have to restrict yourself on the basis of various fridge price ranges, because that is the most critical aspect of all. So, to keep your search precise and to ensure your purchase is the right decision, we have handpicked some of the finest details and products vis-a-vis the best refrigerators in India.





These single door and double door fridges are from top brands and are loved by customers owing to various factors like capacities, robust designs, swift cooling capabilities, easy usage, and low power consumption. Let’s start and see what fits your budget and requirements:





Fridge Double Door Vs Single Door Refrigerators

Seeking the best refrigerator for yourself? Fantastic! Look at some of the finest single door and double door fridges available online. Choose the one that goes well with your budget and requirements:









If you are seeking the best single door refrigerator in India, pick this awesome model from Samsung. This 5 star single door refrigerator comes with a capacity of 189 liters, making it convenient for a family with 2 or 3 members.

Flaunting its high energy efficiency, this Samsung refrigerator is appreciated for its noiseless operation, economical yet fast cooling, and reliable performance. Surely, this one can be counted amongst the best fridge in India list. Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 17,990.









In the list of affordable fridges, this one from Haier leads the list. Available in a stupendous capacity of 195 liters and with an energy rating of 5 star, this Haier refrigerator has the capability to offer you ice in less than an hour.

Ideal for small families and bachelors, this 5 star single door refrigerator has an annual energy consumption of 106 kWh and is available with an inverter compressor. Haier Fridge Price: Rs 15,300.









When on the hunt for the list of the best fridge in India, this Whirlpool multi door refrigerator that comes in an Alpha steel design is an ideal fit. Available in a capacity of 240 liters, this Whirlpool refrigerator is befitting for families with 2 or 3 members.

Versed with robust glass shelves, this multi door refrigerator is appreciated for its moisture retention technology and microblock technology. In terms of dimension, this Whirlpool fridge comes in the 69 x 56 x 163 cm dimension and weighs around 50 kg. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 24,990.









If you’re planning to get a bigger fridge, let’s say, for a family of 4-5 members, a double door fridge is quite a good bet. In the same line, this LG double door fridge has a humongous capacity of 516 liters and a freezer capacity of 191 liters.

Versed with an inverter linear compressor, this LG refrigerator comes in the 73 x 78 x 172 cm dimension and is available with a toughened glass shelf. Appreciated for its smart diagnosis technology, this LG double door fridge has LED lighting, a moving ice tray, and multi-air-flow cooling. LG Fridge Price: Rs 57,500.









If the question is asked between Fridge Double Door or Single Door Refrigerator, then it all depends on family members. For a family of 5 members, this double door refrigerator from Lloyd is a good fit.

This Lloyd fridge double door comes in a capacity of 340 liters and is appreciated for its uniform cooling, low power consumption, silent operation, and superb durability. Other attributes include big bottle storage, inverter technology, fleximax design, and shower LED light. Lloyd Fridge Price: Rs 29,990.









Are you looking for best fridge in India? Excellent, let’s start this quest with this single door refrigerator from Whirlpool that is a perfect purchasing option for small families.







Available with a freezer-on-top configuration, this Whirlpool refrigerator comes with a Honeycomb lock-in and is appreciated for its enhanced cooling and superb insulated capillary technology. Moreover, this Whirlpool fridge has a quick chill zone and an anti-bacterial gasket.

Our Verdict: Fridge Double Door vs Single Door Refrigerators





So, while we have looked at some of the best fridges in India, our conclusion depends on how you are prioritizing your search. For people seeking an affordable refrigerator, a single door design would do the justice. In this range, you can get the best refrigerator from known brands. However, for people who can stretch their budget, a fridge double door would be a better choice. Which one are you going to choose?





FAQs: Fridge Double Door Or Single Door





1. Is a two door fridge better?

The double door fridge is better if you want more space for veggies, fruit, and other beverages.





2. Which type of refrigerator door is best?

As per the consumer reports, the double door refrigerator is the best among all. They are loaded with a wide range of features and have ample space.





3. What style of refrigerator lasts the longest?

French door refrigerators and side-by-side refrigerators tend to last longer than bottom-freezer and top-freezer refrigerators. How long should a refrigerator last? Refrigerators should generally last around 12 years.





4. How do I choose a refrigerator?

Depending on the family size and features, it makes it easier to choose from a wide range of options. The double door refrigerator is the most suitable for all of you are having a family with 4 more people.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.