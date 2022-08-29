Double Door Refrigerators Under 30000: Top Picks From LG, Samsung, Godrej, and More

Double Door Refrigerators Under 30000: Choosing the best refrigerator for your home is never an easy task, especially when you have a budget, which is why we are here to bring out the double door refrigerator under 30000 for you. Select from the top brands like LG, Haier, Godrej, Whirlpool, and more with all the latest features and specifications.





These refrigerators are known for their superior performance, compact design, energy efficiency, and more under 30000. These refrigerators are available in different designs that will surely add value to your home. Choose the best one as per your requirement and budget.





This LG refrigerator comes with 260 L of capacity which is quite suitable for small to mid families and it comes with an auto defrost function to prevent ice-build up. The smart inverter compressor helps to save more energy which helps to cut down your electricity bills.





It comes with a multi-air flow cooling system that helps cool indoor areas, and in every corner for ensuring proper cooling. This LG fridge comes with a smart diagnosis to sort any problem that occurs instantly and the jet technology makes the ice in just 90 minutes.

LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 25,990.















This Samsung refrigerator comes with 253 L of capacity which is best for small families and it offers long-lasting performance with less noise. The digital inverter technology helps to adjust its speed response as per the cooling demand.





It comes with an all-around cooling system that cools down the fridge from every corner and it will raise the alarm if the door is open. This Samsung Fridge has inbuilt best quality LED light which is slimmer, brighter, and energy efficient.

Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,290.















Whirlpool is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this Whirlpool refrigerator comes with 6th sense deep freeze technology to prevent the cooling from escaping from the freezer. It blocks 99% of bacterial growth and keeps the fruits and vegetables fresh for longer periods.





The unique chilling gel in the freezer helps to retain the cooling during the power cuts. It also came with an active deo that keeps the environment fresh and odor free.

Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 22,790.















This Godrej refrigerator comes with 236 L of capacity which is best for small families and bachelors. This Fridge comes with an auto defrost function to prevent ice-build and has a jumbo vegetable tray that gives enough space for your veggies.





It has a larger space in the freezer, you can put 5 water bottles and one of the best double door fridge.

Godrej Refrigerator Price: Rs 19,490.















This Haier fridge comes with 256 liters of capacity which is quite good for small families and it comes with a bottom-mounted double door refrigerator with twin inverter technology that ensures the fan motor and compressor run on DC current and cause fewer fluctuations.





It comes with 8 in 1 convertible mode for every sort of food like veggies, meat, seafood, and more. It has turbo ice technology that accelerates the ice build-up process and provides ice in 49 minutes.

Haier Refrigerator Price: Rs 25,990.







