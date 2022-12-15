Double Door Refrigerator Price in India: Fresh Food Inside, All Worries Outside

Double Door Refrigerator Price: Refrigerator has become one of the must-have home appliances that help to keep fruits and vegetables along with beverages fresh for longer periods of time. The market is loaded with a wide range of options and most of them come with a single door, double door, and multi door refrigerators.





Some of the leading brands Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool are trusted brands that are known for long-lasting performance. If you are planning to buy a refrigerator, then here are the most popular options available on Amazon. Check out them and grab the best Double door refrigerator.





Double Door Refrigerator Price in India

Here is the best double door refrigerator that you need to check that is available at an affordable price and offers optimum cooling.

LG is known for manufacturing high-performance refrigerators, this LG double door refrigerator comes with 260 L and is best suited for small to medium-sized families. It comes with auto defrost to prevent ice build-up and the smart inverter compressor makes it more durable with less noise and more efficiency.

This LG refrigerator is loaded with additional features like Door cooling, temp control, and express freeze, and also works without a stabilizer. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 25,490.







Samsung refrigerators are known for their multiple features and innovative technology upgradation. It is best suited for couples and small families and the digital inverter compressor makes it more durable with less noise.

Its twin cooling plus preserves food in optimal condition by keeping the humidity level up to 70% which makes it one of the best Samsung refrigerators in India. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 26,290.







This Whirlpool refrigerator comes with IntelliSense inverter technology that adapts the cooling demand as per the load which helps to reduce energy consumption that offers unmatched performance. Its Zeolite technology prevents excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables and keeps them fresh for a longer period.

It is one of the best Whirlpools refrigerators that come with 265 L of capacity which is best for small to medium-sized families and the microblock technology prevents bacterial growth keeping the fruit and veggies fresher for a longer time. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 26,490.







This Godrej refrigerator comes with Anti-B technology and microbial resistance in the door gasket to keep the germs away. It can also run one home inverter and has toughened glass shelves that can bear up to 150 KG load.

It has LED lighting that ensures that the compartments inside the refrigerator are well-illuminated and it is one of the best refrigerators in India that is suited for couples and small-sized families. Godrej Refrigerator Price: Rs 20,290.







This Haier refrigerator comes with a bottom-mounted refrigerator that has twin inverter technology that ensures the fan motor and the compressor runs at DC current and causes fewer fluctuations. It is equipped with PUF insulation that helps to retain low temperatures efficiently for better cooling.

It also comes with turbo icing technology that accelerates the time needed to freeze products in the freezer section. Haier Refrigerator Price: Rs 25,490.





Explore more double door refrigerator price ranges on Amazon.





