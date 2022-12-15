Double Door Fridge Price in India: Refrigerators With Auto Defrost And Smart Inverter Technology

Double Door Fridge Price: Fridges are one of the must-have home appliances for every home as it helps to keep the fruits, veggies, and other beverages fresher for a longer time. The double door fridge is the top-selling item in this category as you can choose as per the capacity.





If you are planning to buy a fridge, then check out the top picks that we have mentioned here. These all come with reputed brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more. Keep all of your food and beverages safe for a long time.





Double Door Fridge Price in India

Here is the list of the best double door fridges that come with a wide range of multiple features and offers optimum cooling. Select from the top fridges that are available online on Amazon.





Samsung fridge comes with a 275 L which is best suited for small to medium-sized families. It has auto defrost that prevents unnecessary ice build-up and the digital inverter compressor adjusts the speed in response to cooling demand and it is quieter in operation.

It comes with a door alarm that will sound a very audible alarm if the door isn't shut properly. Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 28,990.







Whirlpool fridge is one of the best fridges in India that offers a wide range of refrigerators. The new-age fridge prevents excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables and the next-generation convertible technology that comes with an intuitive user interface and easy-to-access 10 modes.

It is one of the best Whirlpool fridges that offers uniform cooling with 3D airflow technology with an inverter compressor with up to 45% fast cooling. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 27,370.







LG is one of the leading fridge brands in India, this 630 L refrigerator is best suited for large-sized families and has an auto defrost function to prevent unnecessary ice build-up. Its inverter linear compressor offers uniform cooling with energy efficiency, along with less noise.

LG fridge is loaded with other special features like a door alarm, hygiene freshness, along with a fresh box zone. LG Fridge Price: Rs 71,790.







The Haier fridge comes with a bottom-mounted freezer that comes with twin inverter technology that ensures the fan motor and the compressor both run on DC current and cause fewer fluctuations. It is loaded with PUF insulation that helps in retaining low temperatures efficiently for better cooling with better shelf life.

It is one of the best Haier fridges that is suited for couples and small-sized families. Haier Fridge Price: Rs 25,490.





