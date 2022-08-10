Double Door Fridge: Popular Double Door Refrigerators From LG, Samsung, Godrej, Whirlpool, And Many More

Double door refrigerators are so popular that having them in a house is just like having basic furniture in houses like beds and chairs. The reason for the popularity of fridge double doors is the affordability and convenience that come along with these refrigerators. Apart from keeping your food and beverages fresh for a longer period of time, these double door refrigerators also come with different features like a separate freezer, robust shelves, and a distinctive compartment for fresh vegetables. So, with all these varied benefits, double door fridges are an essentiality for households.





So, if you are seeking double door refrigerators, let’s take a gander at some of the popular purchase options available online in India:





Double Door Fridges: Spectacular Picks Available Online





Samsung 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Fridge- 23% Off









Samsung brings to you this impeccable double door refrigerator with a capacity of 253 liters. Available in an elegant inox design, this double door fridge has a fresh food capacity of 184 liters and is befitting for small families and bachelors. Versed with spill-proof toughened glass shelves (with easy slide), this Samsung refrigerator comes with a digital inverter compressor, which ensures its higher efficiency, noiseless operation, and durable performance. Samsung Double Door Fridge Price: Rs 24,490.





Godrej 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator - 5% Off













When it comes to selecting the best double door fridge in India, you can’t miss this one from Godrej that comes with a separate jumbo vegetable tray. The offered double door fridge comes in a capacity of 236 liters and has an annual energy consumption of 243 kWh. Perfect for medium-sized families, this Godrej refrigerator is versed with toughened glass shelves that can bear loads of up to 150 kgs. Godrej Double Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 20,790.





LG 630 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator - 17% Off













LG comes up with this impressive double door refrigerator that comes in a shiny steel design and is known for its door cooling + technology. This double door fridge comes in a capacity of 630 liters and is ideal for families with 5 or more members. Along with this, the LG refrigerator comes with an inverter linear compressor that ensures uniform cooling, enhanced efficiency, noiseless operation, and durability. This refrigerator comes in the 73 x 86 x 184 cm dimension and weighs around 91 kgs. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 73,260.





Whirlpool 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator - 27% Off













Available in an appealing alpha steel design, this Whirlpool refrigerator is best suited for families with 5 or more members. The offered double door refrigerator comes with a modern 5-in-1 mode, giving you a variety of functionalities to choose from. This refrigerator comes with an auto-defrost function that avoids any ice build-up. Available in a capacity of 440 liters, the offered double door fridge comes in the 75 x 69.5 x 169.5 cm dimension and weighs around 84 kgs. Whirlpool Double Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 49,333.





Haier 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator - 16% Off









When in the search for a high-performance double door refrigerator, check out this Haier refrigerator that comes in a dazzle steel design. Available in a convertible mode, this double door refrigerator is ideal for medium-sized families, owing to its 258 liters capacity. Along with this, the offered refrigerator has an annual energy consumption of 182 units and is versed with a twin inverter compressor, ensuring its affordability and efficiency. Haier Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,990.





Check out more double door fridges here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.