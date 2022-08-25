Direct Cool Refrigerators Under 15000: Best Options in Affordable Price Range

Direct Cool Refrigerator under 15000: Looking for a fridge under 15000? There are lots of options available in the market with various features and all you need is to select on the basis of popularity. Each refrigerator comes with unique features and specifications on the basis of capacity, compressor, defrosting type, direct cooling, and door style.





Under 15000, you get the best single door refrigerator from top brands like Samsung, Godrej, Whirlpool, Haier, and more. Let's check out the direct cool refrigerator for instant cooling. It also provides instant ice in just 60 minutes. Select the best one.





Read More: Save more energy with 5 Star Single Door Refrigerator here.













Samsung Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator









This Samsung refrigerator comes with 192 liters of capacity which is quite enough for 3-4 member families. It is a direct cool refrigerator and offers cooling without any fluctuation. It also comes with a bar chrome handle to open the refrigerator door smoothly.





It can also run on solar energy as the current and voltage in the batteries are regulated by the solar charge controller. It is a completely stabilizer-free operation, if the voltage increases too much, it automatically cuts the power to prevent electrical damage. One of the best Samsung Fridge.

Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 13,190.







Godrej Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator









This Godrej direct cool refrigerator comes with advanced inverter technology that also runs on a home inverter and it has 20 liters of storage space for fruits and vegetables. It is equipped with a low starting voltage and the refrigerator operates even amidst low starting voltage conditions.





The silver ions on the air duct and antimicrobial resistance in the gasket keep the food germ free and fresh. This 190-liter fridge is best for small families.

Godrej Fridge Price: Rs 13,990.





Read More: Store more in the double-door refrigerator check here.















Whirlpool Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator









This Whirlpool single door refrigerator comes with better cooling efficiency with insulated capillary technology. It provides up to 9 hours of cooling retention even in the case of power cuts. It has a quick chill zone for cans and milk packets at the most optimum cooling for them.





It has an extra large vegetable crisper that ensures that you never run out of space.

Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 13,790.







Haier Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator









This Haier refrigerator comes with diamond edge freezing technology and it ensures better ice formation and super fast cooling. It has a defrost button that helps to defrost the ice that is stored in the freezer.





It comes with a 181-liter capacity which is suitable for a small family. Direct cooling helps in faster ice formation.

Haier Fridge Price: Rs 11,750.







Candy Single Door Refrigerator









This Candy single door refrigerator comes with direct cool and turbo ice technology that ensures you will get ice in 60 minutes. It has a 190-liter capacity which is quite good for small families. The fridge is also run without a stabilizer and it helps the refrigerator from power fluctuations without the need for a separate stabilizer.





It comes with LED lighting that is power efficient and allows you to find your food and veggies with ease.

Candy Fridge Price: Rs 11,599.







Explore more side by side Refrigerators here.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.