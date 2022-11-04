Best Whirlpool Refrigerators in India: Popular For Optimum Cooling With Less Energy Consumption

Best Whirlpool Refrigerators in India: Refrigerators play a very vital role in every home, from offering optimum cooling to preventing food from spoiling. The market has lots of brands that offer a wide range of refrigerators like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. If you are planning to buy a new refrigerator, then we suggest you go with the Whirlpool brand, it has a wide range of fridges that are loaded with multiple features and offers optimum cooling, and are available in different capacities for every sort of family.





Select the most popular Whirlpool refrigerators which are suitable for you and your family and never compromise the quality of the fridge over pricing.





Best Whirlpool Refrigerators in India

Get familiar with Whirlpool refrigerators that have a wide range of capacities and features. Select the best refrigerator as per your need and budget.













This Whirlpool refrigerator comes with 3 door advantages for better cooling retention, odor mixing, and more. The 6th sense active fresh technology brings 2 times freshness and has an exclusive bottom drawer for fruits and vegetables.





This Multi door refrigerator has zeolite technology that prevents excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables to keep them fresh for a longer time. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 27,990.















This Whirlpool refrigerator is one of the best for couples and small families that offers better cooling and provides up to 9 hours of cooling retention in case of power cuts. It comes with an easy defrosting mechanism and has 2 dedicated door racks to put three 2 L bottles.





The anti-bacterial gasket does not allow viruses and bacteria to enter the fridge which helps to keep the food fresher for a long time and it is one of the best refrigerators in India. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 12,990.







It is available in a black mat color that surely enhances the interior of your kitchen. This double door refrigerator comes with an active deo that keeps the refrigerator environment fresh and odor free. This 265 L fridge is best suited for small to medium-sized families and the unique chilling gel in the freezer helps to retain the cooling during power cuts. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 26,690.







It is best united for medium to large-sized families and it comes with auto defrost to stop ice build-up. The unique microblock technology prevents up to 99% bacterial growth and keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for a long time. This Whirlpool fridge offers 2x freshness and offers customized cooling which makes it one of the best fridges in India. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 34,390.















This Whirlpool refrigerator comes with auto defrost to prevent ice-build up and this 570 L refrigerator is best suited for large families with 5+ members. It has ample space and the smart inverter technology makes it more efficient, with less noise and more durability. This refrigerator can retain cooling for up to 10 hours during power cuts. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 75,990.





