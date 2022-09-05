Best Triple Door Refrigerators Under 90000 From Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and Many More.

Best Triple Door Refrigerators: The triple door fridge is the best one for large families as it allows you to store larger quantities of food items such as fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and beverages without running out of space. Triple door refrigerators are loaded with features that are not available in single door or double door refrigerators.





They come with unique features like an ice and water dispenser on the door, temperature-controlled bins, convertible cooling, and more spacious and adjustable shelves. Here are the top selected triple door refrigerators for you from top brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and more.





This Samsung refrigerator comes with an auto-defrost function to prevent ice buildup, it is quite suitable for large families with 5+ members. It is loaded with twin cooling plus, which helps to preserve food in optimal conditions by optimizing its temperature and humidity.





The DIT inverter compressor uses less power and saves energy. This Samsung Fridge fits perfectly to create a harmonious kitchen interior. Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 73,490.















Hitachi is one of the leading electronic brands in India, this refrigerator comes with 511 Litre capacity which is perfect for a large family with more than 5 members. The digital inverter compressor helps to adjust the cooling as per the requirement and also saves energy which leads to fewer electricity bills.





It is more silent and durable compared to other refrigerators on the market. Hitachi Fridge Price: Rs 87,999.

















Whirlpool refrigerator comes with better cooling retention, and non- odor mixing and has up to 32L large storage capacity. It is loaded with 6th sense active fresh technology and has an exclusive bottom drawer for fruits and vegetables.





The customized cooling technology and advanced temperature control knob for adjusting temperature make it one of the best triple door refrigerators in India. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 24,500.















Panasonic refrigerator comes with auto-defrost to prevent ice build-up and has 551 Litre of capacity that is suitable for families with more than 5 members. The AG clean technology helps to deactivate the bacteria by 99% to keep the fruit and vegetables healthy and hygienic.





It is loaded with an intelligent sensor that monitors your daily consumption and adjusts the energy consumption accordingly. Panasonic refrigerators are known for their toughened glass that is designed and tested for long-lasting durability. Panasonic Fridge Price: Rs 72,850.















This Bosch refrigerator has 3 individual temperature zones and has an air fresh filter. The multi-air flow features regulate the temperature and enhance air circulation, prevent condensation and provide even cooling across the refrigerator.





It has a power secure switch that automatically connects the fridge with the home inverter during power cuts. Bosch Fridge Price: Rs 42,990.







