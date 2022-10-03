Best Single Door Refrigerators Under 20000: Optimum Cooling At An Affordable Price Range

Best Single Door Refrigerators Under 20000: A Fridge is one of the most important household items that keep your food fresh and retains its nutritional value. The new age refrigerator is loaded with lots of features like an inverter compressor, fast ice making, and more. If you are planning to buy but are under a budget for your family, check out the best single door refrigerators under 20000 here.





Select from the top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more with all the latest features. Check out our top picks for the same that have been mentioned below. Grab the best suited for your family.





Single Door Refrigerators Under 20000 in India

Get familiar with the best latest single door refrigerators under 20000 here that are loaded with multiple features.











LG is one of the famous electronics brands, this LG refrigerator comes with a smart inverter compressor to offer unmatched performance with super silent operation. It comes with 190 L of capacity which is suitable for small families and couples.





It provides ice in just 108 minutes and has a best-in-quality antibacterial gasket to keep it hygienic for a longer period. LG is one of the best refrigerators Brands in India. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 15,990.





This Samsung single door refrigerator comes with direct cooling technology which offers economical cooling without fluctuations. It has tough shelves to store heavy items like watermelon and etc. the digital inverter compressor adjusts the speed response and reacts as per the cooling demand.





It comes with bass strand drawer stores to keep all of your food items such as onions and potatoes. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 17,490.











Whirlpool refrigerator offers better cooling efficiency with insulated capillary technology and also provides up to 9 hours of cooling retention. It has 2 dedicated racks to chill up to three bottles and has an easy defrosting mechanism.





This 190 L fridge is best suited for small families and couples and offers quite a good cooling for keeping your food fresh. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 13,690.













The Haier refrigerator comes with faster ice formation within 60 minutes along with super fast cooling as it comes with a reciprocatory compressor which is known for optimum cooling. It came with a child lock to protect any child reaching it.





The toughened glass shelves can easily bear the weighted material with up to 120 KG. Haier Refrigerator Price: Rs 14,490.











This Refrigerator from Godrej comes with advanced inverter technology which helps to adjust the cooling and is quieter as compared to others. It is the best-designed refrigerator door that adds beauty to your kitchen.





The insulation under the chiller tray ensures no water droplets formation which makes it one of the best refrigerators in India. Godrej Refrigerator Price: Rs 13,990.







