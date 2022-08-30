10 Best Single Door Refrigerators In India: Explore Whirlpool, Samsung, Godrej, And LG Refrigerators You Can Get Online

Single Door Refrigerators: Indian households, at one point in time, had or are still using single door refrigerators inside their home. Reason? Affordability, performance, and superior design standards allow these single door fridges to preserve food/beverages easily for a family of 2-5 members. So, we wouldn’t be surprised if you’re also looking for a single door refrigerator for your home, because, after all, it’s not a luxury but a necessity to have a proper refrigerator inside your home. The real burning question is how will you choose the best one?





Well to decode this concern, we have carefully and stringently put forward a curated list of the best single door refrigerators in India that are available online. Offered by top brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, etc, these single door fridges are available in varied capacities and price ranges. Explore these purchase options and get the best-suited refrigerator for yourself:





Best Single Door Refrigerators In India: Best Single Door Fridges For You













Explore this pretty cool single door refrigerator from Samsung that comes with a freezer-on-top configuration and has an energy rating of 5 stars, signifying its low power consumption nature. The offered Samsung refrigerator is known for its stabilizer-free operation and has a capacity of 198 liters, making it befitting for families with 2-3 members. Available in a horizontal curve design and a Garo handle, this refrigerator comes with an anti-bacterial gasket. Samsung refrigerator price: Rs 17,600.





Don’t miss this inverter direct cool refrigerator from LG that comes in a capacity of 215 liters and is available in the 62.1 x 59.1 x 150 cm dimension. This single door refrigerator has an energy rating of 4 stars and is available with a spill-proof toughened glass shelf to keep items safe. In addition to this, the offered LG single door fridge comes with incredible smart connect technology and is versed with a special lattice-type box cover that helps in maintaining an optimum moisture level inside. LG refrigerator price: Rs 18,490.















Whirlpool, being a prominent name, offers this impeccable single door refrigerator that has a capacity of 245 liters and is known for its impressive adaptive cooling technology. The offered Whirlpool refrigerator has an energy rating of 4 stars and is available with a modern door design, which includes curved edges and a breath-arc metallic handle. Available with 4-in-1 cooling modes, this single door fridge has the capability to make ice within 1 hour. Whirlpool single door refrigerator price: Rs 22,300.













Buy this 4 star single door refrigerator from Haier that comes in a dazzle steel design. This Haier refrigerator is applauded for its 1-hour ice technology and has a capacity of 195 liters, meaning it can easily cater to medium-sized families. Along with this, the offered direct cool refrigerator has an annual energy consumption of 130 kwh/year and is available with a reciprocatory compressor. Haier refrigerator price: Rs 14,790.













This 4 star refrigerator from Samsung that comes in a capacity of 198 liters is an extremely affordable and suitable choice for families with 2 to 3 members. The offered single door refrigerator has an energy rating of 4 stars and is available in the 71.5 x 57.8 x 132.5 cm dimension. Along with this, the offered single door fridge comes with a digital inverter compressor and has a freezer capacity of 198 liters. Samsung refrigerator price: Rs 16,750.













Check out this high-performance refrigerator from LG that comes in a single-door design and is known to work efficiently without any concerns of fluctuation. The offered single door refrigerator has a capacity of 190 liters and is available with spill-proof toughened glass. Versed with a smart inverter compressor, this LG refrigerator is perfect for families with 2 to 3 members and has an energy rating of 4 stars. LG single door refrigerator price: Rs 15,790.













When on the lookout for an affordable single door refrigerator, why not go with this one from Samsung? Available in the 66.5 x 53.6 x 122 cm dimension and weighing around 30 kgs, this single door fridge is designed using top-notch steel and comes with 2 shelves to keep your food preserved easily. The offered Samsung single door refrigerator has a capacity of 192 liters and is appreciated for its stabilizer-free operation. Samsung single door refrigerator price: Rs 13,190.













Haier brings to you this 2-star single door refrigerator that is known for its super-fast cooling and enhanced ice formation capability. The offered Haier refrigerator is ideal for bachelors, couples, and families with 2-3 members. Available in a capacity of 170 liters, this Haier refrigerator is appreciated for its diamond edge freezing technology and has an annual energy consumption of 208 kWh. Haier single door refrigerator price: Rs 11,250.













Buy this direct cool refrigerator from Candy that has an annual energy consumption of 208 kWh and a reciprocatory compressor. The offered single door refrigerator is appreciated for its turbo-icing technology and is available in a 170-liter capacity, making it perfect for small-sized families. Moreover, this direct cool refrigerator comes in the 65.8 x 53.1 x 103.7 cm dimension and weighs around 30 kgs. Candy refrigerator price: Rs 10,590.













Whirlpool offers this 190 liters single door refrigerator that has the capability to offer up to 9 hours of cooling retention. This Whirlpool refrigerator comes with a honeycomb lock that keeps the moisture inside the fridge intact to keep your vegetables fresh. Along with this, the offered single door refrigerator is available in the 119.1 x 53.5 x 61.9 cm dimension and weighs around 32.4 kgs. Whirlpool refrigerator price: Rs 12,790.





