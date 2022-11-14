Best Refrigerators With Double Doors: Choose From LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Bosch, And More

Best Refrigerators With Double Door: For many years, refrigerators are known to keep our food safe and fresh for a longer time. The new age refrigerators are loaded with lots of features which make them more attractive, and durable, and features that surely offer more. If you are looking for a fridge for your small to medium-sized families, then choose a double door fridge.





Double door refrigerators are the top-selling fridges in India, they have a separate compartment for the freezer and have a quite good space for vegetables, fruits, and for other beverages. If you are planning to buy one, check our top picks from trusted brands that we have mentioned below.





Best Refrigerators with Double Door in India

Here are the top picks of double door fridges that are best suited for small, medium, and large-sized families.













LG refrigerators come with multiple features and offer optimum cooling. This LG Fridge comes with an auto defrost function to prevent unnecessary ice build-up. This 260 L refrigerator is best suited for small to medium-sized families.





It comes with smart inverter technology that makes it more energy efficient with less noise and makes it more durable. It is also loaded with special features like door cooling, smart connect, and more which makes it one of the best LG refrigerators in India. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 25,790.















Samsung is one of the leading refrigerators brands in India and has a wide range of fridges. It comes with an auto defrost function and is quite suitable for small to medium-sized families. It comes with a digital inverter compressor that offers greater energy efficiency with less noise and automatically adjusts the speed in response to cooling demand. It also comes with a door alarm which starts a sound if the door is not properly closed. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,490.







Whirlpool is one of the trusted brands in the Indian market and this Whirlpool fridge comes with better cooling retention. It also prevents the excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables to keep them fresher for a longer time.





The micro block prevents 99 percent of bacterial growth and the customized cooling technology offers optimum cooling as per the need. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 25,990.















This Godrej fridge comes with an anti-bacterial door gasket that keeps the germs away and this 236 L double door refrigerator is best suited for small families. This refrigerator comes with advanced inverter technology that also runs on a home inverter which makes it one of the best refrigerators in India. Godrej Refrigerator Price: Rs 20,290.















It is one of the premium refrigerators brands in India and this double door refrigerator comes with 559 L of capacity which is best suited for large-sized families. It is available in a black mate design which is very attractive and also controls the humidity that accumulates in the veggies. Bosch Refrigerator Price: Rs 72,660.







