Best Refrigerators Under 25000: With Auto Defrost and All Round Cooling

Best Refrigerators Under 25000: Fridge is one of the most appliances for everyone’s home to keep your food and other beverages fresh for a longer period of time. The new age refrigerator is designed robustly and is known for its superior performance, compact patterns, and sturdy shelves. But it is necessary to have the refrigerator under a budget and a refrigerator under 25000 is quite perfect.





Here, we have shared some of the best refrigerators under 25000 that is perfect for everyone who are looking for the same under a budgeted price range. Select from the top brands like LG, Samsung, and more.





LG is one of the leading electronics brands in India and this LG refrigerator comes with a 260 L capacity which is quite good enough for couples and small families. It comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts the cooling as per the requirement and makes it more durable than ever.





The multi Airflow helps to keep the fruits and vegetables fresh for long periods of time and keep maintenance the fragrance of the fridge. This LG fridge is one of the best affordable refrigerators we have on our list. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 23,205.















This Samsung refrigerator comes with auto defrost to stop ice-build up and it is loaded with a digital inverter compressor for energy saving, less noise, and more durability. It comes with an all-around cooling system that blows air through multiple air vents to maintain the constant temperature for fresh food.





It can also run on the inverter with a 100v to 300v voltage range and it also runs on the home inverter during power cuts. This Samsung fridge is available in an attractive design that compliments any modern decor. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 21,490.















This Whirlpool refrigerator comes with 6th sense deep freeze technology that features full circular airflow that keeps the ice cream the way it is supposed to be. It comes with a freshener that helps to reduce oxidation to maintain the freshness of fruits and vegetables.





It comes with a fresh flow air tower with Flexi vents which are specially designed to pass cool air into different sections of the fridge. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,490.















This double door refrigerator comes with twin inverter technology that ensures the fan motor and the compressor both run at DC current and causes fewer fluctuations. This Hair refrigerator is loaded with 258 L of capacity which is suitable for small to medium-sized families. It also comes with PUF insulation that helps retains low temperature efficiently for better cooling.





The turbo ice technology accelerates the need to freeze products in the freezer section and provides you with ice in just 49 minutes. Haier Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,990.





