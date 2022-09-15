8 Best Refrigerators Under 10000: Popular Options From Kelvinator, LLOYD, Haier, Hisense, Godrej, Etc

Best Refrigerators Under 10000: Refrigerators are typically kept to keep your food and beverages safe and fresh from extreme weather conditions. While some of you might be interested in getting a premium fridge for your home, there’re many that still look for budget refrigerators. In the latter segment, refrigerators under 10000 are a big hit. If you think of it, refrigerators are considered quite expensive, and if you say fridge under 10000 many won’t even believe it. Fortunately, that’s not true.





We have listed some of the unparalleled options of refrigerators that lie under the Rs 10000 range and can be purchased online in India. These small refrigerators are ideal for couples, bachelors, and typically families with 2-3 members. Easy to use, simple to operate, and extremely easy to maintain, these budget refrigerators are a catch in terms of purchase options. Let’s start:





Best Refrigerators Under 10000 - Under Budget Fridges





Take a quick look at some of the finest refrigerators under 10000 that can be purchased online in India. These refrigerators are compact in size and are known to easily keep food/beverages fresh and cool for one person. Happy Shopping!















Purchase this awesome single door refrigerator from Candy that comes in a moon silver color. The offered refrigerator comes in a capacity of 170 liters and has an energy rating of 2 stars. Appreciated for its turbo icing technology, this single door refrigerator has an annual energy consumption of 208 Kilowatt Hours. The offered direct cool refrigerator comes with a reciprocatory compressor and is befitting for a small family. Candy refrigerator price: Rs 9,990.













Check out this single door refrigerator from Kelvinator that comes with a compact freezer-on-top design and is available with a capacity of 95 liters. The offered Kelvinator refrigerator is available in the 46.5 x 52 x 88.5 cm dimension and weighs around 10 kgs. Along with this, the offered small refrigerator has an automatic defrost system and is versed with a special door lock feature. Kelvinator refrigerator price: Rs 9,900.





LLOYD brings you this impeccable single door refrigerator in metallic grey design. The offered single door refrigerator comes in a capacity of 91 liters and is available with a door lock function. Available with adjustable legs, this single door fridge comes with toughened glass shelves and is known for its optimum cooling. Moreover, this compact refrigerator is available in the 49.5 x 45.5 x 85.5 cm dimension and weighs around 26 kgs. LLOYD refrigerator price: Rs 9,999.













Explore this stupendous refrigerator from Haier that comes in black color and has a capacity of 53 liters. Available with an impressive energy rating of 5 stars, this mini refrigerator is ideal for bachelors and couples. Versed with a spill-proof toughened glass shelf, this Haier refrigerator is appreciated for its quick cool technology and high performance. The offered single door mini refrigerator is also appreciated for its stabilizer-free operation. Haier refrigerator price: Rs 9,190.













Don’t miss this superb single door refrigerator from Hisense that comes with an energy rating of 2 stars and is available in silver color. The offered single door refrigerator has a capacity of 46 liters and is versed with the direct-cool function. Along with this, the offered small refrigerator can easily accommodate 2-liter bottles and a wire shelf to easily manage items. This refrigerator also has a reversible door and a separate chiller zone. Hisense refrigerator price: Rs 8,490.













Buy this amazing mini refrigerator from Kelvinator that comes in grey color and has an energy rating of 2 stars. The offered mini refrigerator comes with a robust gasket, which is easy to clean and can be simply removed for the same. In addition to this, the offered Kelvinator refrigerator comes in the 46.5 x 52 x 52 cm dimension and weighs around 13 kgs. This mini refrigerator has a freezer capacity of 45 liters and is known for its stabilizer-free operation. Kelvinator mini refrigerator price: Rs 8,599.













Tropicool comes up with this small refrigerator that comes in black color. The offered refrigerator comes with removable shelves and is appreciated for its single thermoelectric cooling technology. Along with this, the offered mini refrigerator comes in a capacity of 5 liters and is known for its no-compressor Peltier cooling. Available with hot & cold switches, this refrigerator can easily fit 2 bottles of 0.5L or 6 cans. Tropicool refrigerator price: Rs 4,171.













Find this personal cooling solution from Godrej that comes in black color and has a capacity of 30 liters. The offered Godrej mini refrigerator comes in a compact freezerless configuration and is appreciated for its solid state electronic cooling technology, silent operation, no-defrosting nature, low maintenance, and dual LED lights. In addition to this, the offered small refrigerator comes in the 15 x 19 x 18 cm dimension and weighs around 11 kgs. Godrej refrigerator price: Rs 7,490.







