12 Best Refrigerators In India 2022: Keep Your Food And Beverages Fresh With These Splendid Picks

Best Refrigerators In India 2022: Be it any season, summer, winter, or rain, the significance of a refrigerator is the same as other appliances like washing machines, televisions, air conditioners, etc. However, when someone asks you what’re the best refrigerators in India, you might not be able to reply in a jiff. The online/offline market is flooded with multiple brands of refrigerators, which is why it becomes such a daunting task to select which is the best one. Moreover, these double door fridges, small refrigerators, side by side refrigerators, and single door refrigerators come with varied capacities, features, colors, and designs, making the quest more confusing.









This is where we come in. In adherence to the uproaring demand for having a good fridge inside the home, we have listed down some of the best refrigerators in India that can be purchased online in India:









12 Best Refrigerators In India









Godrej 4 Star Single Door Refrigerator - 12% Off









Godrej, being a prominent brand, comes up with this single door refrigerator that has an energy rating of 4 stars. The offered single door refrigerator has an annual energy consumption of 123 Kilowatt hours and a capacity of 185 liters. Along with this, the offered Godrej refrigerator is versed with advanced inverter technology and is available with toughened glass shelves. This single door refrigerator comes with a separate 2.25 liters aqua space where you can store extra-large bottles with ease. Godrej Refrigerator Price: Rs 14,590.





LG 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator - 37% Off









Purchase this 3 star double door refrigerator from LG that comes in a shiny steel color. Available in a capacity of 260 liters, this double door refrigerator also has an auto-defrost function that avoids any ice build-up. Moreover, the offered refrigerator is perfect for small families and bachelors. Versed with a smart inverter compressor, this double door refrigerator has a freezer capacity of 75 liters and a fresh food capacity of 185 liters. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 25,290.





Samsung 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator - 19% Off









Samsung offers this top-notch refrigerator that comes with an energy rating of 3 stars and a capacity of 345 liters. The offered double door refrigerator is versed with spill-proof toughened glass shelves and a digital inverter compressor. This double door refrigerator is available in the 67.2 x 60 x 171.5 cm dimension and weighs around 59 kgs. Available with a freezer capacity of 88 liters and a fresh food capacity of 257 liters, this Samsung refrigerator is known for its stabilizer-free operation. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 36,550.





Godrej 2 Star Double Door Refrigerator - 9% Off









Check out this frost-free refrigerator from Godrej that comes with a double door design. Available in blue color, this double door refrigerator comes in a capacity of 236 liters and has an annual energy consumption of 243 Kilowatt-hours. Along with this, the offered double door refrigerator comes in the 70.6 x 59.7 x 143.7 cm dimension and weighs around 46.1 kgs. Godrej Refrigerator Price: Rs 19,790.





Whirlpool Multi-Door Refrigerator - 14% Off









Whirlpool brings to you this exquisite multi-door refrigerator that has a capacity of 240 liters and is available in the German steel design. The offered multi-door refrigerator is highly appreciated for its stabilizer-free operation and robust door lock. In addition to this, the offered refrigerator is known for its Zeolite technology and exhibits its 3-door advantage, ensuring enhanced cooling retention, no odor mixing, and separate spaces for different beverages. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 26,390.





Samsung Side-by-Side Refrigerator - 10% Off









Explore this impressive side by side refrigerator from Samsung that is highly purchased for its SpaceMax technology. The offered side by side refrigerator has a humongous capacity of 700 liters, making it ideal for families with 3-6 members. Known for its all-around cooling, this side by side refrigerator is also appreciated for its seamless and sleek appearance. The offered side by side refrigerator is versed with a DIT compressor that ensures low power consumption. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 80,940.





Haier Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator - 48% Off





a





Buy this impeccable side by side refrigerator from Haier that comes in a capacity of 270 liters. The offered side by side refrigerator is befitting for larger families and is appreciated for its twin inverter technology and deo-fresh technology. Appreciated for its 90-degree opening, this side by side refrigerator also has an auto-defrost function that prevents any ice buildup. Manufactured using premium-grade stainless steel, this side by side refrigerator is versed with an inverter compressor, which ensures its low power consumption. Haier Refrigerator Price: Rs 59,990.





LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator









Don’t miss this amazing side by side refrigerator from LG that comes in a platinum silver color. The offered side by side refrigerator comes with a staggering capacity of 687 liters and is versed with an inverter linear compressor. In addition to this, the offered refrigerator is highly purchased for its uniform cooling, noiseless operation, durability, and robust design. Ideal for medium-sized and large families, this LG refrigerator comes in the 91.2 x 73.8 x 179 cm dimension. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 98,400.





Panasonic Side-By-Side Refrigerator - 31% Off









Panasonic comes up with this reliable side by side refrigerator that comes in a dark grey steel color. The offered side by side refrigerator is available with a capacity of 584 liters. Along with this, the offered side by side refrigerator comes with a swift cooling mode and is versed with a triple twist ice tray. This side by side refrigerator is made using A-Okay stainless steel and its shelves are made using top-notch glass. Panasonic Refrigerator Price: Rs 59,999.





Haier Mini Refrigerator - Up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange









Haier is a well-established brand that masters itself in offering quality appliances for the last many years. Adding to its inventory, Haier comes up with a stupendous mini refrigerator that has a capacity of liters. This side by side refrigerator comes in black color and has an energy rating of 5 stars, ensuring low power consumption. Moreover, the offered mini refrigerator is also known for its quick cooling technology and inverter compressor. Haier Mini Refrigerator Price: Rs 9,290.





Godrej 30 L Qube Personal Cooling Solution - 12% Off









If your search for the best refrigerators in India takes you to mini fridges, check out this one from Godrej. This Godrej mini refrigerator comes in a capacity of 30 liters and is available in black color. Along with this, the offered refrigerator is highly known for its solid-state electronic cooling technology, noiseless operation, and impressive performance. This mini refrigerator is versed with dual LED lights and is available in the 15 x 19 x 18 cm dimension. Godrej Mini Refrigerator Price: Rs 7,240.





LG Mini Refrigerator - 16% Off









LG brings this spectacular mini refrigerator in white color that can be a superb addition to your kitchen, bedroom, or living room. Available in the 45 x 44.3 x 50.1 cm dimension, the offered mini refrigerator has a capacity of 45 liters and is available with its exquisite metallic body. This mini refrigerator comes with a reciprocating compressor and is known for its easy installation, durable construction, and reliable performance. LG Mini Refrigerator Price: Rs 9,190.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.