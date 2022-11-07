5 Best Refrigerators Brands: How To Pick From The Best Refrigerators In India

Best Refrigerators Brands in India: A refrigerator is a big purchase and it is important to choose the right brand before going for the purchase. So, what is the best refrigerator brand? It’s one that is durable, offers optimum cooling, has all the latest features, and suits your family's needs. A brand that has had good customer reviews and offered refrigerators for many years.





Check out the best 5 best refrigerators brands in India that are known for their best-in-class fridges with all the latest features like digital inverter compressors, auto defrost, and more with energy efficiency. Select the best refrigerator brands for your home.





Things to Consider Before Buying A Specific Brand Refrigerator

Whether you are looking for a high-end refrigerator for your large family or a small one for your small to medium-sized family, here are a few points that you need to consider before buying a refrigerator.





Brand Reputation- Some brands are always on top as they are there for many years and offer tempting products. The big brands have years of positive reviews to back up their products.

Features- New-age refrigerators are loaded with numerous features that are worth your money. The energy-saving, with LED lighting, multiple cooling options, water dispensers, and wifi connectivity.

Customer Service- Even the best refrigerators may need to be serviced from time to time. If you are looking to buy a refrigerator, always check their customer support, is it easy or difficult to get in contact with them?

Warranty Options- Depending on the brand, some brands offer a 1 year or more warranty that will surely be a bonus point for you that you need to consider before selecting a brand.









How To Choose The Best Refrigerator Brands In India?

To make it easier for you, here is the top-notch fridge brand that has multiple refrigerators with a wide range of features and is also available in a different capacity that suits every family. Make sure to check them before buying them.





LG Refrigerators - Trusted Brand For A Long Time





LG is one of the leading brands for refrigerators, it has been there for more than 60 years, which means they have lots of experience in this industry. LG refrigerators are known for their advanced refrigeration technology, automated freezing systems, climate control options, and more.





Note: LG has 24/7 customer support and the fridges come with a two-year warranty that can be extended for five to 10 years.





Pros

Available with hi-tech features like door lights, wifi connectivity, and more.

Durable products that need rare servicing.

It has a wide range of options for everyone’s needs whether you are looking for a regular one or for high-end needs.





Cons

Higher price due to additional features.















Samsung Refrigerators- Most Advanced With Artificial Intelligence





Samsung is a global electronics brand and it makes sense to be a top choice for smart fridges that can connect to other smart devices at home. The Samsung refrigerator comes high-tech with all new advanced features which are available at an affordable price range which makes it one of the Best Refrigerators brands in India.





Note: Samsung has the most advanced refrigerators including AI models.





Pros

It has advanced smart home connectivity.

Samsung has 24/7 customer support with quick responses.





Cons

Lower models have fewer features as compared to other brands.















Whirlpool Refrigerator- Sustainable and Climate Friendly





Whirlpool is one of the top-notch refrigerators brands that offers optimum cooling with energy efficiency. Their side by side and multi-door refrigerators are the best among all, especially for large-sized families.





Pros

It has affordable products that don’t compromise functionality.

Reliable refrigerators with parts that are easy to repair when required.





Cons

Has lower high-tech features.















Godrej Refrigerators- Advanced Temperature Control With Auto Defrost





Godrej fridges come with an array of premium technological advancements. It is loaded with all the latest features like a smart inverter compressor for less noise, better cooling, and more durable refrigerators. Good options are available for small to medium-sized families.





Pros

Good option available in single door refrigerators.

An advanced system that helps food last longer.





Cons

Lesser features as compared to others.















Panasonic Refrigerators- Direct Cool and Frost-Free Format





Panasonic is a Japanese manufacturing giant that has a wide range of refrigerators. It has single door, double door, and multi door refrigerators with all the latest features and energy efficiency models.





Pros

Has ample space with a digital inverter compressor for optimum cooling.

It has AG clean technology that eliminates bacteria.





Cons

Limited options are available for small to medium-sized families.















