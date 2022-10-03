Best Multi Door Refrigerators Under 90000: Perfect For Large Families

Best Multi Door Refrigerators under 90000: Refrigerators are simply irreplaceable, they not only store food or edibles, but they also maintain their freshness and hygiene. The market is full of options as lots of brands are coming up with fridges with multiple features. But if you are looking for a high-performance refrigerator for your family with 5+ members, then check out the best multi door refrigerators under 90000 here.





These fridges are loaded with all the latest features like fast ice build-up, auto defrost, smart inverter technology for better cooling, and more that keep the food fresh for a longer time and has a lot of space to organize everything in a better way. Make a one-time investment and select the best refrigerator for your family.





Read More: Best Refrigerators Under 30000.







Refrigerators Under 90000 in India

Get familiar with the multi door refrigerators under 90000 here that are best for large families with 5+ members that are loaded with multiple features.











Buy Now

This LG refrigerator has multiple doors and it is quite suitable for large families with 5+ members. It comes with an auto defrost function to prevent ice build-up and the inverter linear compressor offers uniform cooling with less noise and better durability.





The 600 L of mega capacity allows you to organize your storage in a better way. It has multiple cooling air vents that distribute cool air in every corner of the fridge. LG’s smart diagnosis troubleshoots the issues faster and it is one of the best refrigerators with multiple doors. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 87,590.











Buy Now

This Samsung refrigerator with multiple doors comes with rapid cooling to preserve food freshness, chill drinks and make ice in less time. The all-around cooling system checks the temperature and blows out the cool air to keep the food fresh.





It has an extra large veggie box to store fruits and vegetables and also comes with a door alarm that starts alarming if the door remains open. This Best Samsung refrigerator is available in a sleek design that definitely adds more value to your kitchen. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 80,940.













Buy Now

This Multi door refrigerator from Whirlpool comes with 3 door advantages like better cooling retention, no odor mixing, and up to 32 L large storage space. The zeolite technology prevents the excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables to keep them fresher for a longer period.





It consumes lesser energy as compared to others and which is why it is one of the most efficient refrigerators on our list. It also comes with customized cooling technology so that you can adjust cooling as per your need. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 26,390.











Buy Now

This Hisense refrigerator comes with 507 L of capacity which is best suited for large families. It is loaded with a durable inverter compressor that ensures stable temperature, saves energy, and is unique with a durable lifespan.





The dual-tech cooling circulates the air on every shelf and maintains a constant temperature to stay fresh. It comes with 6 separate freezer zones for every sort of food like meat, ice cream, and more. Hisense Refrigerator Price: Rs 62,990.











Buy Now

This Panasonic multi door refrigerator comes with an auto defrost function and it is quite suitable for large families with 5+ members. It came with AG clean technology that deactivates the bacteria by 99% and keeps the food healthy and hygienic. The digital inverter compressor makes it work smarter and consumes less energy and makes it quite durable. Panasonic Refrigerator Price: Rs 79,499.





Explore more Multi Door Refrigerators Under 90000 here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.