10 Best Multi Door Refrigerators In India: Cooling And Keeping Fresh Your Food For A Long Time

Best Multi Door Refrigerators In India: Your kitchen and home require appliances that offer you the best performance and satiate your family’s requirements with efficiency and effectiveness. Generally, refrigerators come in different designs like single door, double door, french door, triple door, bottom freezer, and many more. Depending on the size of your family and your need you go ahead and select the type of refrigerator that fits your budget and preferences. Generally, for families with 5-7 or more members, refrigerators with multi door designs come in really handy.





These multi door refrigerators hold large capacity as their primary USP and are known for their superior performance, durable designs, modern attributes, and reliability. Bought mainly for their utility and specifications, these refrigerators are available in varied price ranges, however, typically these fridges are expensive compared to other versions. So, if you are in the pursuit of multi door refrigerator for your home, take a look at the best refrigerators in India that are available online:





Best Multi Door Refrigerators In India 2022













Whirlpool, being a prominent brand, comes up with this multi door refrigerator that flaunts its stabilizer-free operation and customized cooling technology. Available in a capacity of 240 liters, this Whirlpool refrigerator is available with a 3-door advantage and is appreciated for its Zeolite technology. The offered multi door fridge has the capability to provide up to 2x freshness with advanced attributes like moisture retention technology, air boosters, and an ice twist collector. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 27,990.













Explore this premium-range triple door refrigerator from Samsung that comes in black color and is available with the defrost function. The offered Samsung multi door refrigerator has a humongous capacity of 580 liters and is perfect for families with 5 or more members. Along with this, the offered multi door fridge comes with a digital inverter compressor and is known for its Twin Cooling Plus technology. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 73,990.













Get this state-of-art multi door refrigerator from Panasonic that comes in a black glass design. Available in a capacity of 551 liters, this Pansonic multi door fridge comes in the 74.3 x 77 x 171.4 cm dimension and weighs around 89 kgs. Along with this, the offered multi door refrigerator is appreciated for its intelligent inverter compressor and is known for its capability to store food efficiently for a family of 5 or more members. Panasonic Refrigerator Price: Rs 71,990.





Purchase this stupendous Whirlpool multi door refrigerator from Whirlpool that is known for its amazing energy efficiency. Available in a capacity of 570 liters, this multi door fridge comes in a grey color and has an inverter compressor. In addition to this, the offered Whirlpool refrigerator comes with toughened glass shelves and is versed with holiday mode, feather touch, and 3D airflow features. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 75,990.













Buy this awesome inverter refrigerator from Hisense that comes in a multi-door design and is available in a stainless steel finish. The offered Hisense refrigerator comes in a capacity of 507 liters and is available with a water dispenser. Along with this, the offered frost-free refrigerator comes with spill-proof toughened glass shelves and has a freezer capacity of 192 liters. Available in the 79.4 x 70.6 x 181.7 cm dimension, this Hisense refrigerator comes in a premium flat door design. Hisense Refrigerator Price: Rs 64,990.













Check out this remarkable multi door refrigerator from Panasonic that comes in a sparkling black steel design. The offered Panasonic refrigerator comes with an auto-defrost function and is available with an intelligent inverter compressor. In addition to this, the offered multi door fridge is appreciated for its energy efficiency, noise-less operation, and durability. This inverter refrigerator comes in a capacity of 551 liters and is ideal for families with 5 or more members. Panasonic Refrigerator Price: Rs 72,850.













Samsung brings to you this impeccable multi door refrigerator in a capacity of 580 liters and has an energy rating of 4 stars. The offered side by side refrigerator is perfect for families with 5 or more members and is known for its twin cooling plus technology. Along with this, the offered inverter refrigerator comes in the 76.5 x 81.7 x 177.6 cm dimension and weighs around 97.5 kgs. Other attributes include easy access control, fingerprint resistant, and LED lighting. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 71,990.













Don’t miss this multi door refrigerator from Whirlpool that can be a valuable addition to your home. Available with a 3-door design, this multi-door refrigerator is appreciated for its better cooling retention, customized cooling technology, air booster, and microblock technology. Moreover, this refrigerator has a distinctive storage zone for fruits and vegetables. Thanks to its Zeolite technology, this multi door fridge ensures no excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables happens. Whirlpool Multi Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 29,890.













Samsung, being a renowned brand, offers this french door refrigerator that comes with an energy rating of 4 stars. Available in steel color, this Samsung refrigerator is versed with a digital inverter compressor and is available with a convertible freezer. Along with this, the offered side by side refrigerator comes with an auto-defrost function and is available in the 76.5 x 81.7 x 177.6 cm dimension. Samsung Multi Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 71,990.













If we are talking about multi door refrigerators, this one from Panasonic can be really not missed. The offered Panasonic refrigerator is available in a capacity of 551 liters, making it ideal for families with 5 or more members. Moreover, this multi door refrigerator has an intelligent inverter compressor and is known for its features like low power consumption, noise-less operation, and auto-defrost function. Panasonic Refrigerator Price: Rs 79,199.





