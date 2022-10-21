Best LG Refrigerators in India: Excellent Fridges for Small To Medium Sized Families

Best LG Refrigerator in India: Refrigerators are always one of the essential parts of our lives as it helps to keep food and beverage fresh for a long period. These refrigerators are available in the market with different brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more but LG is one of the markets in the category.





The LG refrigerator comes with multiple features like smart inverter technology, auto defrost to prevent ice build-up, fast ice making, and more. These LG refrigerators are also known for their excellent cooling and long life. If you are looking for refrigerators, check out the best LG refrigerators in India here as we have selected the top-notch fridges for you.







LG Refrigerators Price List In India

Get familiar with the top-notch LG refrigerators here that are loaded with multiple features and offer the best cooling.















LG is one of the leading electronics brands in India and this LG Fridge comes with a smart inverter compressor that offers unmatched performance, great savings, and super silent operation. It comes with 190 L of capacity which is quite good for bachelors and couples.





The LG direct cool refrigerator offers fast ice-making in just 108 Minutes which makes it one of the best refrigerators in India. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 15,990.





This double door refrigerator from LG offers an auto defrost function to prevent unnecessary ice build-up and it is quite suitable for small to medium size families. The smart inverter compressor brings out the best cooling with less maintenance and less noise.





It is loaded with door cooling features that offer airflow to the front of the fridge for enhanced cooling and the jet ice technology makes ice in just 90 minutes. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,490.







This single door fridge comes with a smart inverter compressor for unmatched performance with great savings and super-silent operations. It is best suited for small families with 3-4 members. It comes with toughened glass shelves that can hold 175 kg of weight.





It makes the ice in just 108 minutes and has a base stand drawer for extra storage to keep onions, potatoes, and other vegetables. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 19,990.















This double door refrigerator comes with 360 L of storage capacity that offers an auto defrost function that prevents unnecessary ice build-up. It comes with a smart inverter compressor that makes it energy efficient with less noise and more durable. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 39,990.













This multi door refrigerator comes with 687 L of capacity which is quite suitable for large families and the inverter linear compressor brings out uniform cooling with less noise and more durability. It has 3 door baskets, 1 daily corner, 2 vegetable boxes, 4 door gaskets, and 2 drawers which allows you to store many items in your fridge. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 94,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.