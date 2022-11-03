Best LG Fridges in India Available With Different Capacities and Features

Best LG Fridges in India: Fridge is one of the must-have home appliances that not only cool down things but also keeps fruit and vegetables fresh for a longer time. LG fridges are one of the trusted brands in the Indian market that have a wide range of refrigerators with different capacities and multiple features.





Select from single door, double door, and multi door fridges as per the family's needs. LG has already millions of trusted customers and has a lot of goodwill in the refrigerators category. Select from the top picks of the best LG fridges in India here.





Best LG Fridges in India

Get familiar with the best LG fridges that are available online on Amazon and suitable for small, medium, and large-sized families.













LG is one of the leading fridge brands in India that has a wide range of options for every family. This 260 L double door fridge comes with auto defrost to prevent ice-build-up and it is best suited for small families. The smart inverter technology makes it more energy efficient, less noisy, and more durable.





It is also loaded with special features like door cooling, multi-air flow, an anti-bacterial gasket, and express freeze for faster ice-making. LG Fridge Price: Rs 26,290.





This single door fridge offers economical cooling without fluctuations. It is best suited for bachelors and couples and the smart inverter compressor provides unmatched performance with great saving and super silent working which makes it one of the best fridges in India 2022.





The anti-bacterial gasket keeps your food healthy and hygienic for longer periods. LG Fridge Price: Rs 15,790.

















This 360 L double door fridge is best suited for medium-sized families and comes with auto defrost to prevent unnecessary ice-build up. It has 94L of freezer capacity and the inverter compressor offers efficient cooling with less noise and more durability. The door cooling keeps the food and drinks fresh and offers a faster cooling experience. LG Fridge Price: Rs 45,490.















This side-by-side refrigerator is suitable for large families as it has sample space to store anything. It is a premium refrigerator that comes with auto defrost and the LG’s linear compressor has revolutionized the core of the refrigerator by offering 51% in energy savings. It has a special wine rack that allows you to put 4 bottles at an optimal temperature. LG Fridge Price: Rs 1,68,290.















This direct cool single door refrigerator is suitable for bachelors and couples that also takes very less space which makes it one of the best refrigerators in India. It comes with a smart inverter compressor that offers unmatched performance, with great savings, and makes it a more durable product. It makes the ice faster in just 108 minutes. LG Fridge Price: Rs 18,020.





