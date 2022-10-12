10 Best Fridge 2022: Top Picks From LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, And More

Best Fridge 2022: Fridge is one of the basic needs for every home in all weather and it is necessary to have a top-notch fridge as it is a one-time investment item. The new age refrigerators come with lots of features like auto defrost, digital inverter compressor for efficient cooling, less noise, with more durability.





If you are planning to buy a top-notch fridge then check out our top 10 picks that come from various brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, and more. These best fridge brands are now for their best cooling and durability. Select the best one as per your budget and need.





Read More: Best Refrigerators in India.







Fridge Price List in India

Check out the best fridges in India here that are best suited for domestic use. Select from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more.















Buy Now

Samsung is one of the leading refrigerator brands in India that has a wide range of options. This fridge comes with 253 L of capacity which is quite good for small to medium-sized families. It has an auto defrost system to prevent unnecessary ice build-up and the smart inverter compressor offers more efficient cooling with less noise and more durability.





Its power cooling and Freshroom bring out the best cooling and ensure freshness even if the door is open frequently. Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 24,990.







Read More: Best Refrigerators under 25000.















Buy Now

LG is one of the famous electronics brands in India, this LG fridge comes with multi-air flow vents to distribute the cool air in every corner of the fridge. Its smart digital inverter compressor is designed to give energy efficiency, and offer freshness retention with less noise.





Its auto smart connect features help to connect the fridge with the home inverter when the light goes off. It also comes with easy defrost to prevent unnecessary ice build-up and is one of the best fridges under 30000. LG Fridge Price: Rs 23,990.















Buy Now

This Whirlpool fridge comes with 3 door advantages or better cooling retention, no odor mixing, and up to 32L large storage space. It is India’s first bottom-drawer refrigerator so that you can store fruits and vegetables.





It also prevents excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables and keeps them fresh for long period and the cold air flow around the compartment retains the freshness of the contents. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 26,490.







Read More: Best Single door refrigerators in India.















Buy Now

This Godrej refrigerator comes with 99L of capacity which is quite good for a bachelor specially and it is loaded with advanced inverter technology that also runs on a home inverter. It is available in a modern design that adds value to your kitchen.





It comes with strong wired shelves that ensure durability and withstand large vessels and bowls. It is one of the best fridges under 15000. Godrej Fridge Price: Rs 10,990.















Buy Now

This Haier refrigerator comes with twin inverter technology that ensures the fan motor and the compressor both work on DC current and causes fewer fluctuations this 256 L capacity fridge is suitable for 3-4 family members.





The anti-bacterial gasket prevents the entry of bacteria and fungi inside the refrigerator and ensured the food is stored in the most hygenic. The turbo ice cooling technology brings out ice 200 times faster in 49 minutes. Haier Fridge Price: Rs 25,490.















Buy Now

Here is another Samsung fridge that comes with 198 L of capacity which is good for couples and bachelors. The digital inverter technology adjusts the response cooling demand and quieter operation and uses less power.





This single door fridge has more space compared to others and the toughened glass shelves are designed and tested to hold a weight of up to 175 kg safely. Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 16,690.















Buy Now

This Haier refrigerator comes with direct cool technology that offers ice in just 1 hour. Its heavy-duty compressor makes it certain that you never spend a single penny on buying a separate stabilizer.





The anti-bacterial gasket keeps fruits and vegetables safe from bacteria and viruses. The toughened glass shelves can bear heavyweight material up to 120 kg easily. Haier Fridge Price: Rs 14,690.















Buy Now

This Godrej fridge is loaded with anti-drip chiller technology that ensures no water droplets and the thickest PUF insulation for better cooling retention with the largest shelf space and large freezer space.





This refrigerator uses a digital inverter compressor that is energy efficient, quieter, and also adust the cooling as per the fridge operation which makes it one of the best fridges in India. Godrej Fridge Price: Rs 13,990.















Buy Now

This Whirlpool fridge offers faster cooling and better cooling efficiency with insulated capillary technology and provides up to 9 hours of cooling retention during powercut. The toughened glass shelves allow you to store large and heavy utensils with ease.





It also comes with an easy defrosting mechanism that ensures hassle-free use of the refrigerator along with effective cooling. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 13,790.















Buy Now

This Godrej mini refrigerator is quite suitable for the trip when want to store water, cold drinks, and other items during traveling. It comes with 30 L of capacity that delivers energy-efficient cooling and the dual LED light that illuminates the interior of Godrej Qube. Godrej Fridge Price: Rs 7,290.







Explore more best Fridges on Amazon Here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.