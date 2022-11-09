Best Double Door Fridges in India: Refrigerators With Auto Defrost And Multiple Features

Best Double Door Fridges in India: Double door fridges are best suited for families with 4+ members and it offers more space with a single door refrigerator. If you are planning to buy a refrigerator for your family, then choose a double door fridge that has ample space and is loaded with multiple features.





Select from the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. These are trusted brands that offer fridges with different capacities and features like Digital inverter compressors, multi-air flow, and more. Select the top picks that have been mentioned here.







Best Double Door Fridges in India

The double door refrigerators are ideal for small to medium-sized families, they are loaded with multiple features. Select from the most popular options available here.













This LG Fridge comes with 260 L of capacity which is suitable for small to medium-sized families and it comes with auto defrost to prevent unnecessary ice build-up. It comes with a smart inverter compressor that is energy efficient, less noisy and makes it more durable.





This double door fridge is loaded with special features like Door cooling +, with control display, and smart connectivity options. The multi-air flow cooling distributes the air in every corner of the fridge which makes it one of the best fridges in India. LG Fridge Price: Rs 26,290.















Samsung is one of the leading fridge manufacturers in India, this 253 L of capacity is best suited for small to medium-sized families. The all-around cooling provides cooling in the very corner of the refrigerator.





The digital inverter compressor adjusts the cooling as per the demand and makes it more durable with less noise. This Samsung fridge has a special door alarm if you forget to close the door of the fridge. Samsung Fridge Price: Rs 24,190.







Whirlpool fridge comes with 5 an 1 convertible mode that fulfills all season needs. Its IntelliSense inverter technology auto-connects to the home inverter and adapts cooling according to the internal load.





It reduces energy consumption and ensures matchless performance, the microblock prevents up to 99 percent of bacterial growth and keeps the fruits and vegetables fresh for a longer time. Whirlpool Fridge Price: Rs 29,190.







This Godrej Double door refrigerator comes with auto defrost and a digital inverter compressor which makes it more energy efficient, silent operation, and makes it more durable. The antibacterial gasket prevents most of the bacteria from keeping the germs and food free from germs. Godrej Fridge Price: Rs 19,990.















This bottom mounted double door fridge comes with twin inverter technology that ensures both runs on DC currents and causes fewer fluctuations. It comes with turbo icing technology which accelerates the process and offers ice in just 49 minutes which makes it one of the best fridges in India. Haier Fridge Price: Rs 26,490.







