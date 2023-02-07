Best Double Door Fridge Under 30000 In India

Double Door Fridge: Nothing can be compared to when you are greeted with a glass of chilled water on a hot summer day that is coming. And to have that you need a fridge in your home. No house is complete without a refrigerator and if your budget is around Rs 30000, then the market has a wide range of fridges that suit small to medium-sized families.





Leading electronic brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool, have a wide range of fridges from single-door double doors, and more. If you are planning to have a double refrigerator, check out the best double door fridge under 30000 that is perfect for home use and ideal for small to medium families that are loaded with features like door alarms, digital inverters, and more.





Read More: Best Fridge 2023.





Double Door Fridge Under 30000

Here is the best double door refrigerator under 30000 that is perfect for your home use and good for small to medium-sized families.





Samsung 253L Double Door Fridge

Samsung is one of the trusted electronics brands in India and this double door refrigerator comes with 253 L of capacity which is perfect for small to medium families. It has been equipped with a digital inverter compressor that adjusts the speed in response to cooling demand making it a quieter operation.

Check Here

This Samsung refrigerator comes with auto defrost to prevent ice build-up and is also loaded with additional features like a digital display, converting the freezer to fridge, and more. Samsung Double Door Fridge Price: Rs. 26,290.





Godrej 236 L Double Door Fridge

Godrej is one of the leading fridge brands, this 236 L refrigerator is best for couples and small families. It is one of the best double door fridge under 30000 that comes with an inverter compressor which makes it more energy-efficient, silent operation, and durable.





Check Here

It comes with an auto defrost function to prevent ice build-up. The godrej refrigerator comes with a jumbo vegetable tray that has enough space for storing veggies and fruits. Godrej Double Door Fridge Price: Rs. 19,990.







Whirlpool 245 L Double Door Refrigerator

This 245 L refrigerator comes with a modern contemporary design that comes with 12 days of garden freshness powered by a fresh flow air tower with flexi vents. The microblock prevents 9% bacterial growth keeping the fruits and vegetables fresher for longer periods of time.

Check Here

It is one of the best double door fridge under 30000 which is perfect for couples and small families. Whirlpool Double Door Fridge Price: Rs. 24,440.







Haier 258 L Double Door Refrigerator

This double door refrigerator comes with twin inverter technology that ensures the fan motor and compressor runs on DC current for fewer fluctuations. It is also equipped with PUF insulation that helps in retaining low temperatures making it more energy efficient.

Check Here

It is one of the best double door fridge under 30000 which is perfect for couples and small families. Haier Double Door Fridge Price: Rs. 23,990.







Whirlpool 265 L Double Door Fridge

This Whirlpool refrigerator comes with Zeolite technology that prevents the excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables and keeps them fresher for longer periods of time. It comes with adaptive intelligence that continuously analyzes the data to ensure optimum cooling for long-lasting freshness.

Check Here

It is one of the best Whirlpool fridges to buy in 2023 for the coming summers. Whirlpool Double Door Fridge Price: Rs. 28,490.





Explore more Double Door Fridge Under 30000 on Amazon.





FAQs: Double Door Fridge Under 30000





1. Which double door fridge is best?

Whirlpool 245L double door is perfect for uniform cooling and long-lasting performance. Whirlpool is one of the trusted brands for many years.





2. Which double door fridge has the least price?

Haier 190 L capacity refrigerator is available at the cost of 12,599 which is the lowest double door fridge price in India.





3. Which company is the No 1 in the refrigerator?

Samsung is the leading fridge manufacturer in India that has been known for its innovative features for better cooling with less energy consumption.





4. Which fridge brand is best?

LG and Samsung are the leading refrigerator brands in India select the best double door fridge under 30000 from them.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.