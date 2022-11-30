Best Deep Freezers in India: Energy Efficient Commercial Freezers

Best Deep Freezer: As per the Indian weather conditions, deep freezers have become one of the needs and especially in the harsh summers. If you are planning to start an ice cream parlor, store, or restaurant, you surely need a deep freezer to store the items to keep them fresh for longer periods of time. Also, check out more refrigerators here.





If you are looking for a deep freezer, then check out the best deep freezers in India that come from various brands like Voltas, Panasonic, Blue Star, and more. These are the most effective deep freezers for commercial usage.





Best Freezers in India

The below list is the top-notch deep fridge that is available online on Amazon and is best for commercial use.













Voltas is one of the leading Top deep freezer manufacturers, this 320 L freezer comes with a soft look design and has UV-grade plastic material for better and longer life. It is low maintenance that also offers optimum cooling and it is completely environmentally friendly with CFC-free insulation.





This Voltas Deep freezer is best suited for commercial use and it is meant for freezing, not cooling. Voltas Deep Freezer Price: Rs 26,900.















It is a heavy-duty use deep freezer that comes with a lock and key system and has a recessed handle for durability. This Blue Star freezer is loaded with high-density puf insulation for better holding time and has inbuilt lighting.





This Freezer is also pre-coated with zinc to prevent rust and corrosion despite regular exposure to moisture. The twin door in this deep freezer allows less cooling loss and it is one of the best deep freezers in India. Blue Star Deep Freezer Price: Rs 26,482.















Haier single-door freezer allows you to save up to 40% of energy which leads to lower electricity bills. It has a three-layer trapezoid design that avoids leakage of the cold air and allows the freezer for better retention and cooling.





It is best suited for grocery and milk stores. Haier is one of the leading refrigerator brands in India and it is the best freezer from Haier. Haier Deep Freezer Price: Rs 23,174.















Panasonic is one of the leading deep freezer brands in India, this 102 L single-door freezer is equipped with Japanese standards and it can easily be re-positioned and withstand heavy loads.





It comes with an upper storage basket for optimum storage and easy accessibility depending on the user's need. You can adjust the temperature range from +10 to -22 degrees as per the need. Panasonic Deep Freezer Price: Rs 15,000.















It is a 2-in-1 converter Green freezer that consumes 53% less power consumption. The copper cooling coil offers better cooling and it has corrosion-resistant PPGI used in the inner. All of their components are ISI-marked and safe for use. They have a unique range of deep freezer that fits per budget and need. Rockwell Deep Freezer Price: Rs 29,890.







Things To Consider Before Buying A Deep Freezer 2022

Here are some of the important factors that you need to check before buying a deep freezer for commercial use.





Doors- The market is loaded with single-door and double-door freezers that are easily available online and offline in India. The single door has less space and consumes less power but the double door has a huge space and consumes more power.





Storage Capacity- The freezers are available in various sizes and it totally depends on your needs. The ideal storage capacity of a deep is between 100 L to 700 L.





