5 Star Single Door Refrigerators (2022): Affordable Choices That Come With Effectiveness And Performance

5 Star Single Door Refrigerators: Whether it's summer or winter, the essentiality of keeping your food safe and fresh from weather extremity is quite critical. And hence, the requirement for refrigerators fits in. In the line of so many fridges available online, choosing which one suits you better is a really daunting task. For instance, if you are looking for an affordable refrigerator that can cater to the requirements of 2-4 people (in short a small family or couple living together) and also exhibits high performance, 5 star single door refrigerators are the type you are looking for.





Typically 5 star refrigerators are so popular because of their low power consumption and superior efficiency. Amongst these, single door fridges are quite purchased by the section of people who do not want to spend more than Rs 20000 or so. Apart from these, single door refrigerators with 5 star ratings come with robust shelves, excellent cooling quality, and reliability. So, let’s take a quick look at some of the most popular refrigerators that come in a single-door design and have an impressive energy rating:





5 Star Single Door Refrigerators (2022): Finest Ones For Small Families





LG 190 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator









LG comes up with this spectacular LG refrigerator that comes in a shiny steel design and has a capacity of 190 liters. The offered 5 star refrigerator is versed with spill-proof toughened glass and comes with a smart inverter compressor. In addition to this, the offered single door refrigerator is befitting for families with 2 to 3 members. This single door fridge comes in the 62.1 x 59.1 x 155 cm dimension and weighs around 36.2 kgs. LG refrigerator price: Rs 16,990.





Why buy?





Stylish Floral Design

Stabilizer Not Required

Noiseless Operation





Godrej 190 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator









Godrej offers with this awesome direct cool single door refrigerator that comes with a capacity of 190 liters, making it ideal for small families, bachelors, and couples. Available with a base stand, this Godrej refrigerator has an annual energy consumption of 104 KWH and is versed with a reciprocatory compressor. This single door refrigerator is available in the 66.7 x 57.7 x 124.7 cm dimension and weighs around 38 kgs. Godrej single door refrigerator price: Rs 16,990.





Reasons to buy:





Uniform cooling

More Space

Advanced Inverter Technology

20 Liters Storage For Vegetables







Samsung 198 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator









Check out this 5 star refrigerator from Samsung that has a digital inverter compressor and is appreciated for its high performance and durable construction. The offered Samsung refrigerator is best suited for families with 2 to 3 members and has a fresh food capacity of 174 liters. Moreover, the offered single door refrigerator comes with toughened glass shelves, an anti-bacterial gasket, and a safe clean back. Samsung single door refrigerator price: Rs 18,000.





USPs:





Easy Storage For Heavy Items

Stabilizer-Free Operation

More Freshness

Base Stand Drawer





Whirlpool 215 L 5 Star Inverter Single Door Refrigerator









Buy this single door refrigerator from Whirlpool, which is known for its IntelliSense inverter technology and insulated capillary technology. Appreciated for its laminar airflow, this Whirlpool refrigerator has an impressive capability to preserve milk for up to 12 hours. In addition to this, the offered 5 star single door refrigerator has a capacity of 215 liters and is available with a metallic handle door. Whirlpool single door refrigerator price: Rs 20,270.





Reasons to buy:





Up To 7 Days Of Garden Freshness

Honey Comb Lock-In Technology

Microblock Technology

Magic Chiller





Haier 195 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator









Haier, being a renowned brand, comes up with this direct cool single door refrigerator that is available in a titanium steel design. The offered Haier refrigerator is just perfect for small families and is available with spill-proof toughened glass (that has a load-bearing capacity of 150 kgs). This single door refrigerator has an annual energy consumption of 106 kWh. Haier single door refrigerator price: Rs 17,150.





Why get this?





To keep your food fresh for a long time

Durable performance

Superior in cooling







