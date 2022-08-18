5 Star Refrigerators in India: Finest Side By Side, Portable, And Single Door Refrigerators

A refrigerator is one of the basic necessities of every home that runs throughout the day. These 24x7 non-stop power-consuming machines will surely blow your savings and 5 star refrigerators are the only solution for it. The 5 star refrigerator will help you to save huge on your electricity bills. They are available in different types like single door, double door, side by side refrigerators with different capacities.





These durable fridges will keep your food fresh for an extra long time. Here we are giving you some of the best 5 star refrigerators in India here. Select from the top brands like Samsung, Haier, Panasonic, and more.













Samsung 5 Star Inverter Single Door Refrigerator









This Samsung single door refrigerator comes with 198 L capacity which is quite good for bachelors and 2-3 family persons. As it is a 5 Star rating product, it works on the high efficiency model. The digital inverter compressor adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand and quietly saves energy.





You can store heavy items like watermelon, much more conveniently & safely and it also comes with an Anti-bacterial Gasket to prevent the build-up of fungi and bacteria.

Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 18,000.





Haier Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator









This Side by Side refrigerator from Haier comes with an auto defrost function to prevent ice build-up. It comes with a 570 L capacity which is good enough for large families with A+ ratings. With the digital inverter compressor, you will get more savings, minimal noise, more reliability, and durability.





It has an appropriate height and has no dark corners inside the fridges. As it is a 5 star rating product, it consumes less than 1 unit per day.

Haier Refrigerator Price: Rs 61,350.







Panasonic Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator









This Panasonic is a side by side refrigerator that comes with an inverter compressor and auto defrost technology that prevents ice build-up. It controls the refrigerator temperature remotely using the Miraie app.





This side-by-side refrigerator has 592 L of capacity which is good for large families and it has a smart diagnostic function with one touch request. One of the best 5 Star refrigerators in India.

Panasonic Refrigerator Price: Rs 75,990.







Tropicool Car Refrigerator









This Tropicool car refrigerator comes with a 5 L capacity which is quite good for a portable one. It works on single thermoelectric cooling technology and it includes DC and AC cords, you can use the same at home also.





An ideal product for maintaining baby food and insulin for the elderly especially. The adjustable panels make it super cool and easy to store anything.

Tropicool Refrigerator Price: Rs 4,275.







Godrej 5 Star Inverter Single Door Refrigerator









This Godrej 5 star refrigerator comes with a 190 L capacity that is quite good for bachelors and small families. It comes with a reciprocatory compressor which is ideal for cooling and has a toughened glass shelf of 150 kg load bearing capacity.





The 5 star energy ratings optimize electricity consumption and give higher savings as compared to others. It has one of the largest vegetable trays with 20 liters of storage space.

Godrej Refrigerator Price: Rs 16,990.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.