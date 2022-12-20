Latest Monitor Price In India: Redefine Clarity And Reinvent Excellence

Monitor Price: Over the past few years, the evolution of the monitor screen has come a long way whether you enjoy watching movies, playing games or working on your office work. They are available with an updated shape, size, and quality, along with better sound features.





Monitor Price List in India

Here are the best monitors that you need to check that come from reputed brands like Acer, Lenovo, BenQ, Samsung, and more for better gaming and entertainment experience.







Lenovo is one of the leading computer accessories brands, this Lenovo Monitor comes with a 23.8 Inch display that offers full entertainment by taking less space. It has 16.7 Million colors with 178 degrees wide viewing angle to watch perfectly from every corner.





This computer monitor is available in an ultra-slim design with VESA compatible wall mount with a 75Hz refresh rate. Lenovo Monitor Price: Rs 12,769.







This Computer monitor from Acer is loaded with multiple connectivity options like HDMI and VGA port with inbox HDMI cable along with 5MS response time and 75 Hz refresh time. It is one of the best gaming monitors that provides a better gaming experience and is available at an affordable price range.

It is loaded with an eye care feature Bluelight shield along with Comfyview For better eye care which makes it one of the best LED monitors in India. Acer Monitor Price: Rs 6,299.







Enhance your gaming experience with this 24 inch BenQ monitor that creates a virtually seamless multi-panel configuration for extended view and is available in an elegant design.

Its picture-perfect content enhances the dark area to maintain clear visibility whether you are playing a game or watching your favorite show. BenQ Monitor Price: Rs 9,750.







Samsung is one of the leading electronics and computer accessories brands, this 24 inch computer monitor comes with a 3-sided borderless display for an expansive view for better gaming and working experience.

It has a special game mode to adjust any game and fill the screen along with an eye saver mode that helps to reduce eye strain. Samsung Monitor Price: Rs 9,699.







Zebronics is one of the fastest-growing computer accessories brands in India, this 32 inch LED Monitor comes with built-in speakers that give you better audio quality while playing games or watching your favorite movie on the monitor.

The high-quality display comes with a 178-wide viewing angle so that you can watch from every angle which makes it one of the best computer monitors in India. Zebronics Monitor Price: Rs 12,999.





