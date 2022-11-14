Best LG Monitors For Gamers And Editors: All Screen Size Monitors To Meet Your Gaming Needs

Best LG Monitors: LG has a wide range of monitors in its portfolio, varying in specifications, features, and prices. The brand offers various monitors in different sizes and you can shortlist them as per your requirements. Apart from normal computer monitors, they also fave gaming monitors that are loaded with multiple features which make your gaming experience better than ever.





If you are looking for a monitor for making your work or gaming experience better, then choose LG. It has been one of the trusted brands for several years and has a wide range of options in terms of sizes and features. Here are the most popular options available.





Best LG Monitors in India

LG has a wide range of monitors with different sizes and features, here are the top picks of LG monitors that you can buy the best monitor for PC on Amazon













LG is one of the leading manufacturers of monitors. This 34 inch Monitor comes with HDMI and ports for better connectivity. It is loaded with special features like color weakness mode, smart energy saving, reader mode, and more. This LED Monitor from LG comes with a dual controller, onscreen control, and HDR effect with an auto input switch which makes it one of the best LG monitors in India. LG Monitor Price: Rs 33,933.















This LG monitor comes with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time with AMD free sync premium. It has been designed for incredible speed and the images simulated to enhance feature understanding may differ from actual use.





This monitor supports HDR10 by enabling visual immersion with rich color and contrast. It will surely enhance your gaming experience with a borderless design. LG Monitor Price: Rs 14,999.







This 22 inch LED monitor comes with preset customized options and eight on screen displays that allow you easily customize monitor settings with a few clicks of a mouse. It comes with improved color vision who have difficulty distinguishing a certain range of colors and can view all the important content. LG Monitor Price: Rs 8,699.















This 24 inch computer monitor comes with a better display that offers true color from all angles. A 5 watts speaker with a high-pitched sound base for better sound quality. Enjoy the fluid movement throughout heavy-duty gaming which makes it one of the best gaming monitors in India. LG Monitor Price: Rs 14,999.















This LG monitor comes with VESA standard mounting feature and now you can work long hours on this computer monitor. Its Reader mode helps to maximize visual comfort by protecting your eyes from harmful blue light and reducing the flicker level to almost zero. The HDMI and VGA ports allow you to connect with a better experience at a depth of 16.7 million pixels. LG Monitor Price: Rs 6,700.





