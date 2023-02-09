Upcoming Mobile Phones In 2023: Getting the best phones is what everyone strives for in today’s era. The year 2022 was a terrific one for smartphones, but since the tech sector never sleeps, we're now looking forward to the best mobile of 2023, several of which are already proving to be very intriguing. Because many businesses follow the same launch schedule each year, it is possible to make some accurate assumptions about what the smartphone industry will look like in 2023, despite the difficulty of doing so. We know you must be eager to know about all the upcoming mobile phones.





The list of the best phones includes Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 15, OnePlus 11 5G, Google Pixel 8, and lots more. All these mobile phones are expected to launch in 2023. There is always something coming because of how quickly smartphones are evolving. As soon as the newest phone is spotted, anticipation is already building for the next big thing. All these upcoming mobile phones have something different than the previous model.





Read More: Best OnePlus Phones In India





Upcoming Mobile Phones 2023





Do you want to know what best mobile will be available in 2023? You can stop looking because we have a list of smartphones that will be available in 2023. These upcoming mobile phones might be pocket friendly or costly with advanced features that will be available soon this year.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G





We anticipate the Samsung Galaxy S23 to be the best upcoming mobile phones for Android users for 2023. Their release will most likely start on Feb, 23. According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 could include

Check Here

a massive 200MP camera and every S23 model would use a Snapdragon 8 Gen. There are three colors that you can get in this smartphone. Samsung Galaxy Price: Rs 79,999.





OnePlus 11 5G





One of the best phones OnePlus has recently launched its new model. This OnePlus 11 have a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and 100-





Check Here

watt fast charging. The stylish look and design are to die for. The pre-booking of this OnePlus 11 has already started and the smartphone will start releasing from 14th Feb. OnePlus 11 5G Price: Rs 61,999.





Some more upcoming mobile phones that are expected to release are:





iPhone 15 Pro Max





All the Apple iPhone lovers the best mobile for them is coming soon. The image is yet to be released. However, we can tell you some features that you can expect from these upcoming mobile phones. Rumors suggest that this phone may replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It may cost a lot of money and have superior cameras than the iPhone 15 Pro, including strong battery life. This probably won't be out until September 2023.





Google Pixel 7A





Google is known for designing the best mobile. If Google sticks to tradition, the Pixel 7A, a less expensive variant of the Pixel 7, may debut in the spring or summer. There are currently few rumors about the Pixel 7A. The same Tensor G2 CPU and camera system found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may also be found in the Pixel 7A, along with wide- and ultrawide-angle sensor configurations. This can be one of the best phones to be released this year.





Xiaomi 13 Pro





Another upcoming mobile phones is from Xiaomi. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has already been revealed, but as of now, it's only accessible in China. A global release is scheduled for the beginning of 2023. This phone includes a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, a 6.73-inch 1440 x 3200 OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,820mAh battery with 120W cable charging and 50W wireless charging, and up to 12GB of RAM. It has all the features making this one of the best phones of 2023.





Check Out Some Best Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones 2023: FAQ





1. Which is the best upcoming mobile phones of 2023?

iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 are some of the best upcoming mobile phones that are expected to release in 2023.





2. What is the best phone to buy in 2023?





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Sony Xperia I V

Xiaomi 13 Pro

OnePlus 11

iPhone 15





3. Which is the No 1 Android upcoming mobile phones for 2023?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the No 1 Android best mobile for 2023.





4. Which is the best phone for Android users?





Samsung Galaxy S22

Google Pixel 7 Pro

OnePlus Nord CE 2





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.