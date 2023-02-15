Upcoming Gaming Phones In 2023

Upcoming Gaming Phones 2023: Your app library is completely transformed by the best gaming phones. These smartphones can push your favorite thumb tappers far further since they include very powerful processors, lots of RAM, amazing displays, and high refresh rates. With the rise of Xbox Cloud gaming services, smaller screens are becoming an even bigger business, which means you can get a wide range of the best gaming phones out there for the Play Store power user to choose from. Many of the upcoming mobile phones in 2023 offer a compelling gaming experience.





If you are wondering which brands are coming up with the best gaming phones then let us inform you that there are many top-notch brands offering something new in their mobile phones model. To name a few there are Samsung Galaxy S23, OnePlus 11, and more. These upcoming gaming phones come with advanced features without compromising on the design and battery health. You will get something different than the previous models.





Upcoming Gaming Phones 2023





Advanced processing speed, smooth interface, grip, speed, and RAM are some of the factors that you can get on these upcoming best gaming phones who wait for the smartphone launch like a hawk and then get ready to get familiar with the most anticipated gaming phones of 2023.





OnePlus 11 5G





The recently launched OnePlus 11 5G is a treat for all gamers. These best OnePlus phones come with a huge storage capacity of 8GB RAM. This gaming phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC processor to offer better speed while playing games. The display size is 6.7 inches and the





refresh rate is 120 Hz. The operating system is OxygenOS based on Android 13. There are two stylish colors available in this model. OnePlus 11 Phone Price: Rs 56,999





Samsung Galaxy S23 5G





The next upcoming gaming phone is from Samsung available in many colors. Appreciated for their design and powerful performance the offered best gaming phones have a massive battery of

4,700mAh. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 gives you an amazing gaming experience. Your quest to get the finest gaming phone ends here. This smartphone also offers you great camera quality. Samsung Galaxy S23 Price: Rs 79,999





There are some more upcoming gaming phones that are expected to get launched this year. The date is not released but you might expect them to come soon. What are those? Check them out.





iQOO Neo 7 5G





This time, iQOO Neo 7 5G used a Dimensity processor rather than a Snapdragon CPU, which is typically found in more affordable smartphones today. The camera configuration on this gaming phone is well-organized so you can record your special moments. Impression Blue, Geometric Black, and Pop Orange are the color options for the smartphone. The battery in the gadget is a non-removable 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery. Additionally, there is120W fast charging mechanism to give you a stupendous gaming experience.





vivo S16





An upcoming gaming phone with exceptional photographic skills, the Vivo S16 is a smartphone that genuinely distinguishes out from the other phones. It has a spectacular 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and EIS capabilities and a triple rear camera configuration. Additionally, these best gaming phones offer sleek, and quick performance that may meet your needs with the help of a Snapdragon 870 SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Vivo S16 is a flexible and safe smartphone that's ideal for gaming, featuring up to 512GB of storage and an in-display fingerprint sensor.





iPhone 15





The Best Apple Iphone is going to launch soon this year. The iPhone 15 will have advanced specifications and a great design too. According to leak rumors, this can be the best gaming phone in the market and you also see some changes in the layout. This smartphone will also feature a new camera bump. Just like Apple watch this model might also come with ultra-thin bezels. The leaker also expects the bezels to be curved on all iPhone 15 models.





Gaming Phones





If you are looking to get the best gaming phone right away then we have curated some of the finest choices for you. Scroll down.





Upcoming Gaming Phones 2023





1. Which is the best upcoming gaming phone of 2023?

iPhone 15 Pro, vivo S16, and Samsung Galaxy S23 are some of the best gaming mobile phones that are expected to release in 2023.





2. What features to look for while purchasing a gaming phone?





Headphone Jack

Gaming Mode

Processor

Dual Battery

Dual Stereo Speakers





3. What is the best gaming phone?





Samsung Galaxy S23

OnePlus 11

iQOO 9T 5G

realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G





4. Which Snapdragon is best for gaming?

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the best for gaming.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.