Samsung Phones Under 15000 In India

Samsung Phones Under 15000: On their list of entry-level smartphones, Samsung has a few good options that won't burn holes in your pocket. In fact, if you look for the Best Samsung Mobile under 15000, you can find unlimited options. All Samsung phones under 15000 now have impressive features that offer top performance. You can be assured of getting sturdy construction, a stable version of Android with a pleasant user interface. In short, these smartphones satisfy users overall.





If you look for the specifications, designs, and functionality Samsung phones Under 15000 are an ideal choice for users with a tight budget without compromising on the look and features. The Galaxy M and Galaxy F series are smart choices if you are seeking a Samsung mobile under 15000. Most of the mobile phones in these two series are reasonably priced and a good value for money. You get impeccable battery life and excellent displays.





Samsung Phones Under 15000





To help you in selecting the best Samsung mobile under 15000 we have shortlisted a few of them. Have a look!!





Samsung Galaxy M13





This Samsung phone is undoubtedly the best Samsung mobile under 15000. Without compromising on the design and features nothing can beat this smartphone. Experience a powerful performance





and stupendous camera quality. The powerful battery ensures it will not run out easily. The storage capacity of this phone is 4 GB. Samsung Galaxy M13 Phone Price: Rs 11,999.





Samsung Galaxy M04





Check out this Samsung phones under 15000 that comes in two stylish colors- Sea Green and Shadow Blue. For folks who are interested in photography but could not afford high-range

smartphones then this Samsung phone is for them. The picture resolution is 720 x 1600 pixels and has a strong battery capacity of 5000mAH. Connect easily with ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB. Samsung Galaxy M04 Phone Price: Rs 9,499.





Samsung Galaxy M13





Your search for the best Samsung mobile under 15000 may end with this Galaxy M13. With a decent and elegant design, this Samsung phone will appeal to users who need the basics covered. You can





also get some nice colors like brown, blue, green, etc. The 6.6-inch FHD display gives a crystal clear view. The main rear camera has a resolution of 5MP(F2.2)+ 2MP (F2.4) and 8MP (F2.2) front camera. The operating system is Android 12.0. Samsung Galaxy M13 Phone Price: Rs 11,999.





Samsung Galaxy A13





Samsung phones under 15000 offer the best quality in the market. This Galaxy A13 is versed with a 5000 mAH long-lasting battery and 4 GB RAM. The phone is stylish looking and you can pick from





colors like Black, Blue, Peach, etc. The screen size is large to make the content look sharp, crisp, and clear. The quad camera offers fantastic picture quality. Samsung Galaxy A13 Phone Price: Rs 14,499.





Samsung Galaxy M32





For those looking for a smartphone on a tight budget, this Samsung Galaxy is a perfect choice. The quad camera helps you click some amazing pictures on the go. A nice Samsung mobile under 15000





the offered phone is versed with a monster 6000 mAh battery. To safeguard your screen from scratches the phone has Gorilla Glass 5. Samsung Galaxy M32 Phone Price: Rs 13,499.





Samsung Phones Under 15000: FAQ





1. Which is the best Samsung Mobile Under 15000?





Samsung Galaxy M04

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy M04





2. Can I get excellent Samsung phones under 15000?

Yes, you can get a wide range of the best Samsung phones under 15000 with powerful features and designs.





3. Is the M series of Samsung good?

A mid-range Samsung phone with the M series is a great choice.





4. Do the best Samsung phones under 15000 have a clear camera quality?

Yes, you can get a clear camera quality under the budget of 15000.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.