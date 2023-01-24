Samsung Mobile Under 10000: Smartphones With Big Display, Battery, And Decent Cameras

Samsung Mobile Under 10000: The Mobile market in India has a wide range of options from various brands and Samsung is one of the leading brands among all. Samsung is providing premium to basic mobile phones with different price ranges. The price range of Mobile under 10000 has the most searches that are also loaded with a great camera, display, and long-lasting battery.





If you are seeking a new smartphone that comes under a budgeted price, then here are the 5 Samsung Mobile Under 10000 that are loaded with all the basic features along with a good quality camera and an amazing battery that allows you to work and binge-watch more. It's time to upgrade your mobile with these top picks.





Read More: Best Samsung Mobile Phones in India.





Samsung Mobile Under 10000 in India

Here is the best Samsung Phone under 10000 that is loaded with a wide range of features along with great battery life.





Samsung Galaxy M04 (4GB, 64GB)

Samsung M04 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage along with a 13 MP rear and 5 MP front camera for taking good quality pics and selfies. It is one of the best Samsung Phone under 10000 that comes with a 5000 mAh battery for playing online games for a long time.

Check Here

The MTK P35 Processor allows you to work and play more smoothly and faster, it is also loaded with an HD+ display for an amazing viewing experience. Samsung M04 Mobile Price: Rs. 9,499.







Samsung Galaxy M02 (2GB RAM, 32GB)

This Samsung M02 is loaded with a 13 MP main and 5 MP front camera for taking good quality photos and selfies along with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage that can be expandable up to 1 TB.





Check Here

It is one of the best Samsung Mobile Under 10000 that you can buy online from Amazon. The 5000 mAh battery allows you to work and play more and it is one of the best budgeted mobile phones to buy in 2023. Samsung M02 Mobile Price: Rs. 9,999.







Samsung Galaxy M10 (Ocean Blue, 3+32GB)

It is one of the best Samsung phone under 10000 that is affordable and offers all the basic services.





Check Here

This Samsung M10 comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage along with a 13 MP main and 5 MP front camera for clicking good quality images and selfies. Samsung M10 Mobile Price: Rs. 8,999.







Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (Gold)

It is one of the best Samsung Mobile Under 10000 to buy in 2023. This Samsung J2 comes with 8 MP primary and 5 MP front camera for clicking good quality cameras. It's time to upgrade your viewing experience with this large screen display.





Check Here

This Galaxy J2 comes with a soft home button on a vibrant display to give you a seamless experience. Samsung J2 Mobile Price: Rs. 6,390.







Samsung Galaxy M11 (3GB RAM, 32GB)

This Samsung M11 is one of the best smartphones under 10000 that comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage that can be expandable up to 512 GB. It is loaded with a 13 MP main and 8 MP front camera for taking good quality selfies and photos.

Check Here

The 5000 mAh battery allows you to work and play online and makes it one of the best Samsung phone to buy in 2023. Samsung M11 Mobile Price: Rs. 8,990.





Explore more Samsung Mobile Under 10000 here on Amazon.





FAQs: Samsung Mobile Under 10000





1. What is the best Samsung phone under 10000?

Samsung Galaxy M11, M10, J2 Core are the best Samsung smartphone under 10000 that you can buy in 2023.





2. Which mobile is better under 10000?

Samsung M11 is one of the best Samsung Mobile Under 10000 that comes with a good quality camera and battery.





3. Which Samsung phone is best at a low price?

Samsung Galaxy M10 is the top-selling best smartphone to buy under 10000 in 2023.





4. Which series is better Samsung A or M?

The Samsung A series has been designed for flagship and premium smartphones and the A series has been designed for those who are looking for a mobile at an affordable price.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.