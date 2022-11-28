5 Samsung Mobile Under 10000: Phones Under Budget, Equipped With Good Camera, Battery, And Storage

Samsung Mobile Under 10000: Smartphones have become one of the must-have products for everyone and the market is full of options. Samsung is one of the leading brands in this category and has a wide range of options for everyone. Whether you are looking for a premium phone or for a budgeted smartphone.





Check out the best Samsung mobile under 10000 here that comes with a good battery and an amazing camera for taking good pictures. This Samsung phone comes loaded with other features like face unlock, touchscreen lock, and more. Select from the best options available online on Amazon under a budget.







Best Samsung Mobile Under 10000 in India

Here are the best smartphones under 10000 which are best for everyone. Select from a wide range of options even at this price range.













Samsung is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in India, this Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space which is best suited for students and working professionals.





It is one of the best Samsung mobile phones under 10000. The 6000 mAh battery for better gaming and working experience. Samsung Galaxy M13 Mobile Price: Rs 9,499.







This Samsung mobile comes with a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor which offers a smooth working experience. It has an 8 MP rear and 5 MP front camera for better selfies and photos, the 5000 mAh battery allows you to play longer on your smartphone.





It comes with the Android Go 11.0 operating system for better performance which makes it one of the best smartphones under 10000. Samsung A03 Mobile Price: Rs 7,599.















This Samsung mobile Galaxy MO2 comes with a 13MP+ 2MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera that brings out the best photos and selfies. It comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage space. This Samsung mobile has Android Pie 10.0 operating system with 1.5GHz and the Quad Core Processor makes it one of the best Samsung mobile phones in India. Samsung MO2 Mobile Price: Rs 8,999.















This Samsung smartphone comes with a 13MP rear with an ultra-wide angle dual camera and a 5 MP front camera for taking better pictures. It has an internet usage time of 15 hours for 3G and 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage space which can be expandable up to 128 GB. It is one of the best Samsung mobiles under 10000. Samsung M10 Mobile Price: Rs 8,999.















This Samsung Galaxy J2 comes with 5MP primary camera and a 2 MP front camera with face detection and touch focus. It has been supported by the Android v5.1.1 Lollipop operating system with a 1.3 GHz cortex processor for a fast working experience. Samsung J2 Mobile Price: Rs 7,400.







